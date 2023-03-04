KCR commissions fresh survey to assess performance of party leaders

The fresh survey is said to be the basis for selection of candidates for the next Assembly elections. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is likely to announce names of party candidates in September. (File Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is said to have commissioned a fresh internal survey to assess the performance of ministers and MLAs. Four internal surveys commissioned in 2022 reportedly found that the performance of ministers and MLAs representing 25 to 30 constituencies was poor.

It has been Rao’s political strategy to go in for internal surveys once in three months ahead of elections to get a feel of the pulse of the people.

However, the fresh internal survey is said to be in a different format from the previous ones. Party sources said the survey teams are gathering information from cross sections of people randomly in every Assembly constituency with 25 questions, mostly related to the availability and accessibility of the minister or MLA.

Other questions were on the minister of MLAs’ response to public grievances and time taken to address them, whether the family members, close friends or followers of the leader were acting as extra-constitutional authorities.

The survey intends to find out whether they were indulging in irregularities like encroachments, bagging contracts pertaining to mining, sand, liquor and civil works and whether the leader or their supporters were indulging in corruption to extend benefits of welfare schemes and development programmes of the state government.

This fresh survey is said to be the basis for selection of candidates for the next Assembly elections. Rao is likely to announce names of party candidates in September.

The fresh survey was ordered keeping in view complaints being received by the party leadership against some MLAs and ministers, their family members and supporters indulging in irregularities by misusing power and thereby bringing disrepute to the party and the government.

The previous surveys reportedly found that the performance of four sitting MLAs in undivided Nalgonda district, two in Mahbubnagar district, three each in Karimnagar and Adilabad, four in Rangareddy, three in Khammam, two in Nizamabad, four each in Warangal and Medak districts was poor and the party has to look for alternative candidates to achieve wins in the Assembly elections. The list also includes names of some ministers.

