Nation Politics 03 Mar 2021 Telangana tops in PD ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana tops in PDAs; Funds lying unused in banks to be reclaimed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 4, 2021, 4:54 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 4:54 am IST
The scrutiny found that TS tops the country in having the highest number of PD accounts at 28,087 in which Rs 10,873 crore is lying unused
With the state government facing a funds crunch due to the Coronavirus-induced financial crisis, the finance department is exploring all the options to mobilise funds ahead of Budget 2021-22. (Photo: PTI)
 With the state government facing a funds crunch due to the Coronavirus-induced financial crisis, the finance department is exploring all the options to mobilise funds ahead of Budget 2021-22. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The state government would close about 28,000 personal deposit accounts (PDAs) opened by various departments in which over Rs 10,000 crore is lying unused for the past few years.

A scrutiny done by the finance department has revealed that the departments had opened the accounts in violation of norms. With the state government facing a funds crunch due to the Coronavirus-induced financial crisis, the finance department is exploring all the options to mobilise funds ahead of Budget 2021-22.

 

The scrutiny found that TS government tops the country in having the highest number of PD accounts at 28,087 in which Rs 10,873 crore is lying unused. Though there are other states with higher PD accounts, they stand nowhere nearer to Telangana state. The other states with higher PD accounts include Odisha (827), Gujarat (478), Tamil Nadu (201), West Bengal (153) and Haryana (124).

On the one hand, the state government is borrowing at an average interest rate of 7.40 per cent to fund various welfare schemes and development programmes. On the other, the state government is not getting any benefit towards interest on deposits accrued in PD accounts. In this way, the government is suffering dual financial losses.

 

As per norms, funds deposited in PD accounts should be credited into the state government account if they remained unused for more than three years. But it was found that these norms were never followed.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) too in its reports every year was finding fault with the state government for continuing with such a large number of PD accounts. "Paying interest at higher rates (7.40 per cent) on borrowings while keeping huge amount in PD accounts was a glaring example of poor cash and financial management of the state government," the CAG said and found the incidence of non-re-conciliation was 67 per cent (Rs 73,783cr) of total expenditure and 77 per cent (`55,116 cr) of total receipts".

 

"It will lead to a risk of non-detection of leakages in revenue and irregularities in expenditure," CAG said.

CAG recommended the finance department to review all the PD accounts and ensure that the amount of unnecessary lying in these accounts are immediately remitted to the consolidated fund and all the inoperative deposit accounts are closed.

...
Tags: telangana tops in pdas, funds lying unused in banks to be reclaimed, telangana pda funds, 28000 pda accounts, 10, 000 crores in pda accounts of telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Wakf Board chairman asked for removal of encroachment on the graveyard. — DC file photo

Heavy charges for burial of bodies in Dargah Yousufain

Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who has raised the living standards of people through welfare. — ysrcongress.com

YSRC predicts clean sweep in municipal elections too

Two candidates shortlisted for a star-gazing event this weekend at Tirumalapur village near Jadcherla. — AFP

Careers open up for astronomy enthusiasts

The next few days will continue to witness dry weather across the state with maximum temperatures in parts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Jangaon, Warangal Urban & Rural, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Rajanna-Siricilla, Jayshankar-Bhupalapalli, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Jgitial, Kamaraeddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, and Kumrumbheed-Asifabad expected to be between 37.1ºC and 39.1ºC. — Representational image

Garimellapadu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district records 39.8 degree Celsius



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

AIADMK puts up show of unity on Jaya anniversary with Sasikala factor casting shadow

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, at her residence in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Shah assures statehood to J&K at appropriate time; says its development top priority

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham