Nation Other News 03 Mar 2021 Rs. 550-crore worth ...
Nation, In Other News

Rs. 550-crore worth fixtures stolen from government's 2 BHK houses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Mar 3, 2021, 7:57 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2021, 9:07 am IST
Delay in payment totalling Rs 1,096 cr since October led to agencies withdrawing 10,000 labour and security staff from construction sites
Miscreants at Hafeezpet had stolen electrical wiring and copper coils from transformers from the 2BHK housing site. — Representational image
 Miscreants at Hafeezpet had stolen electrical wiring and copper coils from transformers from the 2BHK housing site. — Representational image

HYDERABAD: Miscreants have been stealing fixtures, including wires, doors, taps and copper coils of transformers from 2BHK house sites within GHMC limits.

Corporation officials said that following instructions from minister K.T. Rama Rao in August last year, private agencies expedited work on the 2BHK houses in the city and completed construction of about 70,000 houses.

 

A delay in payments — totalling Rs 1,096 crore since October — led to these agencies withdrawing about 10,000 labour and security staff from the construction sites in December.

Taking advantage of this, miscreants have stolen valuable infrastructure worth Rs 550 crore.

Work pertaining to 92,000 houses is in various stages of completion. Over 10,000 labourers are sitting idle since December last year.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, told Deccan Chronicle that some miscreants at Hafeezpet had stolen electrical wiring and copper coils from transformers from the 2BHK housing site. The same thing has happened at the Dundigal site, where miscreants even took away wooden doors and steel taps.

 

"The civic body has decided to hand over completed houses to district collectors or the EVDM (Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management) wing for safeguarding till they are allotted to beneficiaries. EVDM had earlier cited staff crunch and was unwilling to safeguard the houses. Now, it says it would monitor houses after installing CCTV cameras," the official stated.

The government had allocated Rs. 9,700 crore for construction of these houses. It is expected to establish one lakh houses, with about 4,000 houses in each of the 24 constituencies of the state capital.

 

...
Tags: 2bhk construction sites hafeezpet dundigal, ktr, fixtures stolen from 2bhk construction site hyderabad, pending bills security staff withdrawn 2bhk construction sites, trs government plans 1 lakh 2 bhk houses in telangana, 70, 000 2 bhk houses completed


Latest From Nation

The woman's mother, who rushed to the rescue of her daughter, suffered minor injuries. (Representational image)

Man attacks techie in Hyderabad for rejecting marriage proposal

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during farmer's rally, in Meerut. (PTI)

Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP wins one ward, leading in 3

There were only three bidders this year -- Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio -- against seven bidders during the last spectrum auction in 2016. (PTI file photo)

Spectrum auction fetches Rs.77,814 cr, Reliance Jio emerges biggest buyer

Ali asked all MLAs of various constituencies in the graduates constituency to work together and ensure the victory of Vani. — DC file photo

People will vote for Vani, asserts Telangana Deputy CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana HC jails Sircilla collector, 2 officials for contempt of court

The construction work went on despite court orders and the petitioners’ lands were submerged even without paying compensation to them. — DC file photo

Declining trend in new Covid cases continues in India

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%. — AP

Farmer, woman from Hyderabad catch Modi's 'mann'

Hyderabad farmer developed wheat strains that were fortified with Vitamin D and this month, he received a patent for the wheat he developed. — DC Image

11 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express grief, announce ex-gratia

Picture used for representational puroses only (Image source: AP)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham