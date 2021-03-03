People will vote for Vani, asserts Telangana Deputy CM

Ali asked all MLAs of various constituencies in the graduates constituency to work together and ensure the victory of Vani. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: Home minister Mahmood Ali on Tuesday asserted that TRS candidate Surabhi Vani will win the MLC poll from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar constituency on the strength of welfare initiatives undertaken by the KCR government.

He was speaking after cutting a cake to mark his birthday at the Banjara Hills Ministers’ Quarters in the presence of ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Gangula Kamalakar. Mahmood Ali pointed out that TRS activists are spreading information about the welfare measures that people are getting after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao came to power in 2014.

He asked all MLAs of various constituencies in the graduates constituency to work together and ensure the victory of Vani. “All party activists must make it a point to bring voters to the polling booth on the day of elections,” Mahmood Ali underlined, assuring that all problems being faced by graduates will soon be resolved by the TRS.

Minister Srinivas Yadav said if development of Hyderabad is to continue people need to elect Vani. He pointed out that BJP and Congress candidates, who had previously got elected, have ignored the problems of youth in the MLC constituency.