Nation Politics 03 Mar 2021 People will vote for ...
Nation, Politics

People will vote for Vani, asserts Telangana Deputy CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2021, 8:12 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2021, 9:06 am IST
TRS activists are spreading information about the welfare measures introduced by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao came to power in 2014
Ali asked all MLAs of various constituencies in the graduates constituency to work together and ensure the victory of Vani. — DC file photo
 Ali asked all MLAs of various constituencies in the graduates constituency to work together and ensure the victory of Vani. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: Home minister Mahmood Ali on Tuesday asserted that TRS candidate Surabhi Vani will win the MLC poll from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar constituency on the strength of welfare initiatives undertaken by the KCR government.

He was speaking after cutting a cake to mark his birthday at the Banjara Hills Ministers’ Quarters in the presence of ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Gangula Kamalakar. Mahmood Ali pointed out that TRS activists are spreading information about the welfare measures that people are getting after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao came to power in 2014.

 

He asked all MLAs of various constituencies in the graduates constituency to work together and ensure the victory of Vani. “All party activists must make it a point to bring voters to the polling booth on the day of elections,” Mahmood Ali underlined, assuring that all problems being faced by graduates will soon be resolved by the TRS.

Minister Srinivas Yadav said if development of Hyderabad is to continue people need to elect Vani. He pointed out that BJP and Congress candidates, who had previously got elected, have ignored the problems of youth in the MLC constituency.

 

...
Tags: mahmood ali telangana, trs activists, surabhi vani, mlc elections telangana, talasani srinivas yadav, mahmood ali birthday celebrations, gangula kamalakar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The woman's mother, who rushed to the rescue of her daughter, suffered minor injuries. (Representational image)

Man attacks techie in Hyderabad for rejecting marriage proposal

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during farmer's rally, in Meerut. (PTI)

Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP wins one ward, leading in 3

There were only three bidders this year -- Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio -- against seven bidders during the last spectrum auction in 2016. (PTI file photo)

Spectrum auction fetches Rs.77,814 cr, Reliance Jio emerges biggest buyer

Government schools clocked 74.47 per cent attendance in Class 10 and 68.38 per cent in Class 9 against 62.93 per cent and 55.6 per cent respectively in private schools. — Representational image

Attendance of 6th-8th classes not very encouraging in Bhadradri



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Shah tries to seal seat deal with Tamil Nadu CM

Amit Shah addressing Vijay Sankalp Rally In Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. (Image credit : Twitter/@AmitShah)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham