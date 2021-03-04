Nation Politics 03 Mar 2021 Naidu accuses Chitto ...
Nation, Politics

Naidu accuses Chittoor YSRC leaders of resorting to forgery

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 4, 2021, 12:43 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 6:28 am IST
Petitions SEC for probe into CMC unanimous verdicts
Naidu alleged that the YSRC henchmen in connivance with a section of officials and police are forging signatures of TD candidates and submitted withdrawal papers to the concerned returning officer. — DC file photo
 Naidu alleged that the YSRC henchmen in connivance with a section of officials and police are forging signatures of TD candidates and submitted withdrawal papers to the concerned returning officer. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu lodged a complaint with State Election Commission alleging forgery of nomination withdrawal papers to ensure unanimous elections. Demanding immediate inquiry, Naidu stated that in the Chittoor Municipal Corporation (CMC), YSR Congress leaders were openly claiming that the nominations of TD candidates will be withdrawn either by forgery or impersonation in order to obtain unanimous wins. He claimed that all the TD candidates have submitted B-Forms before stipulated time, 3 pm on Wednesday. He alleged that YSRC leaders had fraudulently withdrawn nominations of TD candidates.

Naidu alleged that the YSRC henchmen in connivance with a section of officials and police are forging signatures of TD candidates and submitted withdrawal papers to the concerned returning officer. Even YSRC leaders were party to the crime, he said.

 

He recalled that the State Election Commission has issued directions to all the election officials to video record withdrawal of nominations by the candidate, and preserve them as election records but such video recording have not been happening wherever the YSRC supported candidates are trying for unanimous verdicts.  

The former chief minister requested the Commission to act swiftly and take action against the cheats. He demanded that unanimous results be declared in Chittoor municipal corporation only after scrutiny of video recording and a thorough inquiry.

 

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, forgery of td candidates signatures, unanimous elections in chittoor corporation, chandrababu naidu files complaint with election commission, chandrababu naidu seeks scrutiny of video recording withdrawal of forms
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Wakf Board chairman asked for removal of encroachment on the graveyard. — DC file photo

Heavy charges for burial of bodies in Dargah Yousufain

Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who has raised the living standards of people through welfare. — ysrcongress.com

YSRC predicts clean sweep in municipal elections too

Two candidates shortlisted for a star-gazing event this weekend at Tirumalapur village near Jadcherla. — AFP

Careers open up for astronomy enthusiasts

The next few days will continue to witness dry weather across the state with maximum temperatures in parts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Jangaon, Warangal Urban & Rural, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Rajanna-Siricilla, Jayshankar-Bhupalapalli, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Jgitial, Kamaraeddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, and Kumrumbheed-Asifabad expected to be between 37.1ºC and 39.1ºC. — Representational image

Garimellapadu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district records 39.8 degree Celsius



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

AIADMK puts up show of unity on Jaya anniversary with Sasikala factor casting shadow

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, at her residence in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Shah assures statehood to J&K at appropriate time; says its development top priority

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham