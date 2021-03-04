Naidu accuses Chittoor YSRC leaders of resorting to forgery

Naidu alleged that the YSRC henchmen in connivance with a section of officials and police are forging signatures of TD candidates and submitted withdrawal papers to the concerned returning officer. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu lodged a complaint with State Election Commission alleging forgery of nomination withdrawal papers to ensure unanimous elections. Demanding immediate inquiry, Naidu stated that in the Chittoor Municipal Corporation (CMC), YSR Congress leaders were openly claiming that the nominations of TD candidates will be withdrawn either by forgery or impersonation in order to obtain unanimous wins. He claimed that all the TD candidates have submitted B-Forms before stipulated time, 3 pm on Wednesday. He alleged that YSRC leaders had fraudulently withdrawn nominations of TD candidates.

Naidu alleged that the YSRC henchmen in connivance with a section of officials and police are forging signatures of TD candidates and submitted withdrawal papers to the concerned returning officer. Even YSRC leaders were party to the crime, he said.

He recalled that the State Election Commission has issued directions to all the election officials to video record withdrawal of nominations by the candidate, and preserve them as election records but such video recording have not been happening wherever the YSRC supported candidates are trying for unanimous verdicts.

The former chief minister requested the Commission to act swiftly and take action against the cheats. He demanded that unanimous results be declared in Chittoor municipal corporation only after scrutiny of video recording and a thorough inquiry.