Jagan okays reforms in cooperative sector

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to bring in reforms in the cooperative sector and instructed that loans should be provided to the needy by district central cooperative banks.

He conducted a review meeting on cooperative sector reforms, multi-purposes centres and milk scheme in his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the recommendations of NABCONS (NABARD Consultancy Services-NABCON) on management methods to strengthen the co-operative services and make them more efficient. It was suggested to digitize APCOB, DCCBs and PACS for comprehensive banking services. It was suggested that the PACS should offer non-credit services along with credit services and extend its network.

Proposals were made for setting up one PACS for every three Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) and to appoint agriculture, banking, finance and accountancy professionals as directors to boards of APCOB and DCC banks.

It was also recommended to amend the APCS Act to allow half of the board to retire every two and a half years. They agreed to bring professionals on a one-third ratio in PACS, including agriculture assistants working in village secretariats.

It was decided to audit PACS regularly and the Chief Minister called for an action plan on irregularities and suggested that the investigation should be done by third party agencies.

He said DCC banks should lend loans in a fair manner and there should be definite procedures on the disbursement of loans.

Recommendations were made to ensure DCC banks support the programmes being implemented by the government in agriculture and allied sectors. It was decided to increase the market share of cooperative banks up to 20 per cent and the planning of disbursement of loans should support the programmes of RBKs and food processing MSME units.

He said the negative opinion that people have about DCC banks should go away. Towards this, banks should deliver quality and transparent services and warned that there should be no political interference, whatsoever, in financial activities.

Digitisation of primary agriculture cooperative societies should be completed as per timelines. The action plan for digitization would be completed within three months and the work by March next year.

The Chief Minister sought focus on the production of ethanol in sugar factories so that they would get some relief.