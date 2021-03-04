Nation Politics 03 Mar 2021 CPM challenges YSRC, ...
CPM challenges YSRC, TD to contest without offering money

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 4, 2021, 12:35 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 1:01 am IST
The CPM leader asked people to elect all CPM candidates contesting from 22 divisions without alliance with any political party
The CPM leader said though Vijayawada is a political, cultural and commercial centre, it has remained neglected, lacking even a bypass road. — DC Photo
 The CPM leader said though Vijayawada is a political, cultural and commercial centre, it has remained neglected, lacking even a bypass road. — DC Photo

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that Vijayawada witnessed development under Communist rule, the CPM challenged ruling YSRC and opposition Telugu Desam to contest polls in the city’s corporation without offering money or other temptations.

Addressing a meet-the-press programme here on Wednesday in the run up to polls Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), CPM state executive committee member Ch. Babu Rao warned citizens that YSR Congress government all set to increase property tax, water cess and garbage tax from April 1 after elections. It has already issued GOs 186, 187 and 188 in this regard.

 

Babu Rao pointed out that BJP has already burdened people with taxes all over the country and has no right to seek votes in these elections. The CPM leader asked people to elect all CPM candidates contesting from 22 divisions without alliance with any political party. He asserted that the credit for developing Vijayawada without any tax burden on people went to left parties, which had ruled VMC for 10 years. He maintained that despite Vijayawada corporation being under the rule of Telugu Desam and Congress parties, Left parties had so far thwarted their efforts to increase house tax, garbage tax and water tax.

 

The CPM leader said though Vijayawada is a political, cultural and commercial centre, it has remained neglected, lacking even a bypass road. The storm water drain project for the city has not been completed Metrorail has been watered down. He urged people to vote wisely and ensure a win for Communist candidates for development of the city.

Meanwhile, campaigning for his party candidate in 19th Division of Kadapa city, CPI state secretary Ramakrishna criticised BJP and its ally Jana Sena for not opening their mouth with regard central government’s move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which had been achieved after many sacrifices. He accused ruling YSRC of using police to terrorise people and win elections.

 

...
Tags: cpm babu rao, vijayawada municipal polls, ysrc to increase tax from april 1, stormwater drain metro rail projects in vijayawada, bjp burdened people with taxes in india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


