Nation Politics 03 Mar 2021 BJP must apologise t ...
Nation, Politics

BJP must apologise to Telangana over ITIR: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 4, 2021, 4:39 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 4:39 am IST
The state IT minister added that BJP has disappointed the youth of Telangana who have been waiting for the ITIR to become a reality for jobs
TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded that the BJP offer an apology to the people of Telangana state for its failure to get the ITIR (IT Investment Region) project to Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter @KTRTRS)
 TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded that the BJP offer an apology to the people of Telangana state for its failure to get the ITIR (IT Investment Region) project to Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter @KTRTRS)

Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded that the BJP offer an apology to the people of Telangana state for its failure to get the ITIR (IT Investment Region) project to Hyderabad.

Despite the statement by Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Parliament that the ITIR scheme has been shelved, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was spreading lies on ITIR day in and day out,  Rama Rao said.

 

In response to an open letter written by Sanjay on the ITIR on Tuesday, Rama Rao said, "His open letter showed his ignorance," adding that the ITIR has not gone ahead even in Bengaluru though the same party runs governments both at the Centre and in Karnataka.

“Apart from Hyderabad, the ITIR project was sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka but has not seen any development in any of these states. Is the TRS government responsible for lack of development there too," Rama Rao said, the mocking directed the question at Sanjay.

 

"We will provide all the letters written to the Union government since 2014 and also the Detailed Project Report of the ITIR to Mr Bandi Sanjay. Does he have the power to get ITIR to Hyderabad,” Rama Rao asked. If the Telangana BJP has any sincerity towards bringing ITIR to Hyderabad, they should make the Centre announce it.

“Bandi Sanjay’s letter is full of lies. He wrote the letter for publicity,” Rama Rao alleged, adding that Sanjay wrote the letter for misleading the people. "I challenge Bandi Sanjay to either bring the ITIR or an equivalent project to Hyderabad," said Rama Rao.

 

The state IT minister added that BJP has disappointed the youth of Telangana who have been waiting for the ITIR to become a reality for jobs.

...
Tags: bjp must apologise to telangana over itir: ktr, ktr, bjp, bandi sanjay, itir, union it minister ravi shankar prasad, it investment region
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

After the prolonged Covid-19 lockdowns, theatres were allowed to resume shows with 50 per cent occupancy from December 4. They were permitted to have full occupancy from February 12. (Photo: AFP)

Theatre owners in TS press for relief package, seek collection of parking fee

With the state government facing a funds crunch due to the Coronavirus-induced financial crisis, the finance department is exploring all the options to mobilise funds ahead of Budget 2021-22. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana tops in PDAs; Funds lying unused in banks to be reclaimed

The TRS chief said he would select the names of a few voters randomly covering Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda and speak to them directly over the phone. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR to call voters and seek votes for TRS candidates in MLC polls

The SEC’s contention was that the ward volunteers should not be entrusted with the distribution of voters’ slips and they should be without mobile phones as it would result in influencing the voters.

HC suspends SEC direction to ward volunteers during polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

AIADMK puts up show of unity on Jaya anniversary with Sasikala factor casting shadow

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, at her residence in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Shah assures statehood to J&K at appropriate time; says its development top priority

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham