372 gram panchayats to go to polls on March 15 in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission on Wednesday issued notification for conduct of elections to the leftover offices of sarpanches and wards in 372-gram panchayats. They will be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm on March 15.

The SEC stated that elections could not be held to the offices of sarpanches and wards in the recent polls for reasons like all nominations being either invalid or were withdrawn.

According to the schedule, the election notice would be issued by the returning officer on Thursday so that nominations can be filed from 10.30 am to 5 pm. The last day for receipt of nomination is up to 5 pm on March 6 and scrutiny of nominations will begin by 8 am the next day. Appeal against rejection of nominations will be up to 5 pm on March 8 while withdrawal of candidatures can be till 3 pm on March 10. Polling to be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm on March 15 and counting of votes will be taken up on the same day.

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar called upon registered voters to elect their sarpanches and wards in the notified gram panchayats.

In Srikakulam district, elections are to be held for two sarpanch positions at Pattupuram and Nuvvularevu gram panchayats and to several wards in 38 gram panchayats. In Visakhapatnam district, it will be held for a sarpanch position at Ginnelakonta and to several wards in 34 gram panchayats.

In West Godavari, elections will be held for sarpanch position at LND Peta and many wards in 10-gram panchayats.

In Prakasam, sarpanch elections are due in Narrisetty Vari Palem gram panchayat while it will be for four sarpanch positions in Nellore, including Kampasamudram, Velicherla, Vavileru and Mypativari Kandriga gram panchayats.

In Kadapa, elections for sarpanch positions will be in T. Velama Vari Palli and K. Sugumanchupalli. In Kurnool, election will be held for sarpanch at Padur gram panchayat while in Anantapur it will be the Ravuludiki gram panchayat.