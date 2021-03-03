Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2021 10,011 YSR health cl ...
10,011 YSR health clinics to come up in Andhra Pradesh: CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2021, 6:58 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2021, 8:14 am IST
Officials informed Jagan that the tender process for construction of new medical colleges will be completed by May 15
 The CM ordered officials to complete renovation of old PHCs and construct new ones on a war footing. — PTI file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that additional 10,011 YSR health clinics will be set up in the state. This apart, the existing 1,426 clinics will be renovated. Reviewing the operation of clinics, the CM instructed officials to ensure that construction of new clinics is completed by September.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that construction works are going on at a brisk pace. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to ensure that adequate staff are deployed at all the clinics. He ordered them to complete renovation of old PHCs and construct new ones on a war footing.

 

The CM also reviewed works related to construction of medical colleges and multi-speciality hospitals, including at Paderu, Pulivendula, Piduguralla and Machilipatnam.

Officials informed him that the tender process for construction of new medical colleges will be completed by May 15. Likewise, tenders for development of existing medical colleges will be issued by April end.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation, officials briefed the Chief Minister about the readiness of state in tacking any developing situation. They pointed out that 9,625 beds are still available in 69 hospitals, which are on high alert following resurgence of Coronavirus in several states of the country.

 

Deputy Chief Minister (Medical and Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), chief secretary Adityanath Das, principal secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation VC and MD V. Vijayarama Raju, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO Dr. A. Mallikarjuna and other officials were present at the review meeting.

...
