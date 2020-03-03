Nation Politics 03 Mar 2020 Revanth Reddy held a ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth Reddy held at TRS leader’s farmhouse

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2020, 1:11 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 1:11 am IST
Both the Congress leaders took mediapersons to the farmhouse and held a press conference at an open place adjacent to it.
A Revanth Reddy.
 A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: High drama followed,when Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy tried to hold a press conference in front of a private farmhouse allegedly owned by a prominent TRS leader, in Janvada village under Cyberabad police limits on Monday.

Both the Congress leaders took mediapersons to the farmhouse and held a press conference at an open place adjacent to it. As soon as both leaders reached the place, the Narsingi police asked them to vacate the place. At this juncture, lots of jostling followed between the police and the Congress leaders, along with their followers, when Mr Vishweshwar Reddy sustained minor injuries to his leg.

 

Mr Revanth Reddy alleged that a prominent TRS leader had constructed a mansion in the land, which falls under the GO MS number 111, which prohibits permanent constructions within 10 km radius of the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar lakes.

The Congress MP from Malkajgiri alleged that this TRS leader and minister had constructed a three-storeyed mansion, spread over one lakh square feet, under survey numbers of 301, 302, 312, 313 in Janvada.

The Congress leader said that this leader built the mansion over 25 acres of land, registered in the name of some of his friends and family members.

Mr Revanth Reddy said that the Firangi canal reaches Gandipet from the Chinna Samudram Cheru-vu, which is adjacent to the mansion. Mr Reddy further alleged that this TRS leader had threatened Manipal Reddy, and some other land owners, and forcibly took their lands.

Revanth, Konda arrest comes during a presser
Mr Revanth Reddy said that despite repeated orders from the High Court and the Supreme Court over the demolition of illegal constructions in the areas that fall under GO MS 111, none of the officials had dared to touch the mansion owned by this young TRS leader.

While the Congress leaders were mediapersons, police reached the location and asked them to leave. They asked the police what their objection was when they were holding a press meet at a private place.

The police replied that there was a security problem given whose mansion it was. the leaders asked the police who they were providing security to. After arguments, the police took away both leaders and their followers.

...
Tags: konda vishweshwar reddy, a. revanth reddy, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Police officials turn up to arrest Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy when he was briefing the media on an alleged land grab by a prominent political personality in the state, in Janvada village about 60 km from Hyderabad on Monday.

TRS says no illegality in leader’s farmhouse

K Chandrasekhar Rao.

K Chandrasekhar Rao works out caste formula for RS seats

According to section 20 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, there is a special provision for registration of births and deaths of citizens who are born or have died outside the country.

Hyderabad: NRIs seek non-availability certificate

Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee: Delhi riots planned genocide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Corporators should learn from K Chandrasekhar Rao: KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Stormy Kerala Assembly session to be webcast

The Kerala Assembly

KT Rama Rao fines party leaders Rs 1 lakh each for flexis

A flexi hoarding erected by Khammam municipal corporator and TRS town president K. Murali in Khammam on Sunday welcoming the visit of ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar. (Photo: DC)

TRS remains firm on breaking up GHMC

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Nitish Kumar at rally: Patience on CAA, controversies required

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during state level party workers meeting on preparation for the Legislative Assembly polls, in Patna on Sunday. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham