Revanth Reddy held at TRS leader’s farmhouse

Hyderabad: High drama followed,when Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy tried to hold a press conference in front of a private farmhouse allegedly owned by a prominent TRS leader, in Janvada village under Cyberabad police limits on Monday.

Both the Congress leaders took mediapersons to the farmhouse and held a press conference at an open place adjacent to it. As soon as both leaders reached the place, the Narsingi police asked them to vacate the place. At this juncture, lots of jostling followed between the police and the Congress leaders, along with their followers, when Mr Vishweshwar Reddy sustained minor injuries to his leg.

Mr Revanth Reddy alleged that a prominent TRS leader had constructed a mansion in the land, which falls under the GO MS number 111, which prohibits permanent constructions within 10 km radius of the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar lakes.

The Congress MP from Malkajgiri alleged that this TRS leader and minister had constructed a three-storeyed mansion, spread over one lakh square feet, under survey numbers of 301, 302, 312, 313 in Janvada.

The Congress leader said that this leader built the mansion over 25 acres of land, registered in the name of some of his friends and family members.

Mr Revanth Reddy said that the Firangi canal reaches Gandipet from the Chinna Samudram Cheru-vu, which is adjacent to the mansion. Mr Reddy further alleged that this TRS leader had threatened Manipal Reddy, and some other land owners, and forcibly took their lands.

Revanth, Konda arrest comes during a presser

Mr Revanth Reddy said that despite repeated orders from the High Court and the Supreme Court over the demolition of illegal constructions in the areas that fall under GO MS 111, none of the officials had dared to touch the mansion owned by this young TRS leader.

While the Congress leaders were mediapersons, police reached the location and asked them to leave. They asked the police what their objection was when they were holding a press meet at a private place.

The police replied that there was a security problem given whose mansion it was. the leaders asked the police who they were providing security to. After arguments, the police took away both leaders and their followers.