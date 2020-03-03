Nation Politics 03 Mar 2020 Karnataka government ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka government to move resolution in favour of CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published Mar 3, 2020, 6:06 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 6:06 am IST
BJP MLAs prepped to sing praises of the new law during two-day special session on Constitution
BJP MLAs have been told to intervene in favour of CAA during discussion on Constitution in the Karnataka Assembly.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is contemplating to move a resolution in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly to implement the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA). Sensing strong opposition from the Congress to such a resolution, the government has decided to bring it through the back door, camouflaged by a two-day discussion on the Constitution which is scheduled to begin on March 3.

The speaker decided to conduct two days of special proceedings on Constitutional matters in the House on March 3 and 4. All members have been requested to participate in the discussion.

 

In the guise of a discussion on the Constitution, the government will try to insert the positive implications of the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) into the resolution. BJP members have been alerted to speak on the benefits of CAA during the special proceedings. 

The speaker’s office has circulated the agenda to the members along with a copy of the Constitution to the members.

No-confidence notice against deputy speaker

Meanwhile BJP members have given notice of a no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Krishna Reddy. He was elected to the post during the coalition government of the JD(S) and Congress. After the BJP came to power, he refused to resign.

Recently chief minister B S Yediyurappa orally requested Krishna Reddy to relinquish the post himself rather than face a no-confidence motion which would not be nice. But the deputy speaker remained noncommittal.

Now BJP MLAs are putting pressure on the chief minister to move a no-confidence motion. BJP MLA Anand Mamani and others submitted notice of a no-confidence motion notice to the speaker on Monday.

As per procedure, to unseat a deputy speaker, members should give prior notice to the speaker. Fourteen days after notice is served, the House can take up it for a discussion. Normally, once a no-confidence motion notice is moved, the speaker or deputy speaker resigns before the House take up the discussion.

Tags: karnataka caa resolution, constitutional session, karnataka assembly, deputy speaker, krishna reddy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


