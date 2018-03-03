Wipe out Congress, BJP from Telangana: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with his brother and party floor leader in the Telangana Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi , hoists the party flag to Mark 60th formation day celebrations at Majlis headquarters Darussalam on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Itte-hadul-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, urged his party cadre to get ready to wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress from the state.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary of the formation of the AIMIM at the party headquarters here on Friday, Mr Owaisi said: “In the coming da-ys, we have to increase the number of MLAs of our party and ensure that our party grows in Tel-angana. We should put in full efforts so that the BJP and the Congress are finished in TS.”

His statement is being viewed as an indication to the party cadre to gear up for the next Assembly election. Mr Owaisi said his party is ready to take on a tough competitor from the Congress and the BJP in Hyderabad.

“We urge them to field a tough candidate and not a dummy party worker. The contest is open for all and we are ready for it,” he said confidently and predicted that both parties will face defeat as they had in the recent GHMC elections.

Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi’s government, he said, is not taking any serious action against the fraudsters who are looting public money deposited in banks. “These people say India is their mother, yet they loot the country and run away,” he said.

Mr Owaisi said the government has failed to stop defaulters from fleeing after misappropriating the money.

“Muslims are asked to go to Pakistan whenever we voice our concerns. Why does the government not send the scamsters to Pakistan?” he asked, drawing applause from party workers.

On the ongoing metro rail project in the Old City, the AIMIM chief said he would meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and ensure that the metro rail project is started in the Old City.

AIMIM floor leader, Akbaruddin Owaisi, who also addressed the gathering, said, “If people label us fundamentalist for raising our voices for the people, then we are indeed happy to be fundamentalists in their view.”