search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

PM Narendra Modi is a salesman with empty bag, says Shashi Tharoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2018, 7:41 am IST
Mr Tharoor said Hinduism has nothing to do with the bigoted version propounded by the RSS.
Shashi Tharoor, MP, with Deccan Chronicle executive editor K.J. Jacob in a conversation based on Mr Tharoor's book Why I am a Hindu as part of the Krithi International Book Festival in Kochi on Friday. (Photo: ARUN CHANDRABOSE)
 Shashi Tharoor, MP, with Deccan Chronicle executive editor K.J. Jacob in a conversation based on Mr Tharoor's book Why I am a Hindu as part of the Krithi International Book Festival in Kochi on Friday. (Photo: ARUN CHANDRABOSE)

KOCHI: Congress MP and writer Shashi Tharoor has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an excellent salesman with an empty bag. "The people have now realized the bluff of Modi and the BJP would see the result in the next general elections," he said. He was speaking  with K.J. Jacob, Executive Editor, Deccan Chronicle,  at an  'In conversation' programme based on his book  'Why I am a Hindu' as part of  the Krithi international book festival here  on Friday.  

On the BJP winning 282 seats in the last Parliament elections,  Mr Tharoor  said Mr Modi had  won 100 more seats than that by Mr A.B. Vajpayee not on account of Hindutva but by cleverly packaging a development agenda.       Making a scathing attack on political Hindutva,  Mr Tharoor equated the intolerance and violence unleashed by Sangh Parivar supporters with the British football hooligans. He said violence unleashed by the RSS is no different from the violence by football hooligans who believe that only their team has the right to win.

 

Taking exception to the Sangh Parivar version of Indian culture and religion,  Mr Tharoor said Hinduism has nothing to do with the bigoted version propounded by the RSS. "An arrow pierces only one part of the body but the poison spreads to the entire body," he said  referring to the tendency of attributing the violence and intolerance to fringe elements. He also felt that the Congress should have taken more active steps to resolve the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhumi dispute and described the demolition of the mosque as a very shameful incident.

Tags: shashi tharoor, narendra modi
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pakistani boy's jaw-dropping bowling stuns 'Sultan ka Swing' Wasim Akram

After seeing the video, Akram showered praises on the kid on Twitter and called him a 'serious talent'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats iPhone X and Pixel 2 in the DxOMark

Galaxy S9 camera sports a 12MP main camera with a 1/2.55-inch sensor and f/1.5 / f/2.4 variable aperture lens.
 

Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to help celebrate wedding

The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what can make your fried eggs healthier

Some people avoid using olive oil as the oil has a savoury flavour that can absorb into the eggs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man with terminal penis cancer may lose his manhood

He has undergone five operations, nine rounds of radiotherapy and two bouts of chemotherapy - but all have proved unsuccessful. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Donning political avatar, Rajinikanth to talk with students in Chennai

Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan to attend MNM’s Women’s Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan

Politicians mislead Tamil Nadu woodcutters to Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launches Amma android app

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Karnataka CM has turned tech hub into garbage, crime city, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar releasing ‘Lekka Kodi’ booklet against state government in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham