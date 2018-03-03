Donning political avatar, Rajinikanth to talk with students in Chennai

Chennai: Even as his upcoming film “Kaala” is speculated to contain politically-loaded dialogues to serve as a launch pad for him in politics that is rusty in nature, superstar Rajinikanth is emulating his co-star Kamal Haasan in taking baby steps in public life by interacting with students of a reputed college in Chennai next week.

Rajinikanth, who has announced his intent to contest the assembly polls in the state, will unveil a statue of former chief minister and his super-senior in the film industry, MG Ramachandran, at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute here on Monday.

Sources in the institution owned by former MP A.C. Shanmugam, a protégé of M G Ramachandran, said Rajinikanth would interact with students after unveiling the statue and even take a few questions from them. The actor, who has launched Rajini Makkal Mandram as a precursor to his political party, is expected to outline some of his policies and shed more light on his political entry.

His co-star Kamal had in January interacted with students of Sairam Engineering College on the outskirts of the city and took political questions from the students. The ace actor also travelled all the way to the United States to address the India Conference at the prestigious Harvard University to share his vision for Tamil Nadu.

Unveiling of MGR’s statue is the first public function that Rajinikanth will participate after his announcement on his political plunge. Political analysts said the event assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of the release of the teaser of his upcoming flick “Kaala”.

“Rajini could use Kaala and the statue unveiling event to send political signals. The actor has announced his political intention and it is only obvious to expect him make his stand known on several issues,” they said.

Like his previous movie Kabali that focused on the plight of Malaysian Tamils Kaala is also expected to be a movie laced with politics. Kaala’s director Pa Ranjit has already announced that every movie of his would discuss politics. The teaser that shows Nana Patekar, who plays a politician in the movie, talk about “doing good to the people” only gave credence to speculation that Kaala is also a “political movie”.