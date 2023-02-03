  
Nation Politics 03 Feb 2023 Governor praises CM& ...
Nation, Politics

Governor praises CM's "skilful leadership", TS development model

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 3, 2023, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 1:20 am IST
Speaking at the joint session of the State Legislative Assembly and Council, she said the inclusive and comprehensive growth of Telangana has become a role model in the country. The state is progressing in a phenomenal manner on every front. — Twitter
HYDERABAD: Allaying doubts that she would deviate from the script, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan followed the Cabinet-approved text and praised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his astute leadership in guiding Telangana to “inclusive and comprehensive development that has become a role model for the country.”

In her address to the joint session of the Legislature on Friday to mark the beginning of the Budget session, the Governor noted that Telangana was not only economically robust but also one of the best performing states in the nation in terms of welfare and development. She said the state was making phenomenal progress on all fronts and credited Telangana's exceptional success to "the blessings of the people, the skillful leadership of the Chief Minister, the hard work of the people's representatives, and the dedication shown by the government employees."

She said that Telangana's growth model was being discussed across the nation and that it had won praise for achieving a balance between development and welfare. "My government has an equal focus on welfare and development. We are progressing fast along the path of development. Even though we are only eight-and-a half years old, we are already a role model for the entire country. There is a discussion going on across the country about the Telangana development model," she noted.

Dr Soundararajan stated that the state government overcame a plethora of challenges to transform the state from one that was in desperate situation into one that serves as a model for the rest of the nation. "Lots of uncertainties had to be faced and obstacles had to be overcome skillfully. In a short span of eight-and-a-half years, Telangana achieved a number of successes. The whole country today is in awe of the progress made by Telangana," the Governor added.

She listed the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes. Various stakeholders, including women, toddy tappers, fishermen, and textile workers, have benefited from several government development and welfare programmes.

The Governor claimed that the state's total revenue receipts, which were Rs. 62,000 crore in 2014-15, climbed to Rs. 1,84,000 crore by 2021-22 as a result of the efforts made by the state government. Additionally, the state's per capita income, which was Rs. 1,24,104 in 2014-15, increased to Rs. 3,17,115 by 2022-23.

"The growth rate of several sectors in 2022-23 has doubled since the state formation due to focus on capital expenditure. I wholeheartedly congratulate the government for this spectacular progress,” she stated. Telangana has been attracting huge investments from multinational behemoths, particularly in IT and other industries, due to its investment friendly policies like TS-iPASS, she noted.
“Telangana has been able to attract investments worth Rs 3.31 lakh crore in the IT and other sectors. The IT sector alone has shown an employment growth rate of 140 percent,” she stated.

 

Tags: dr tamilisai soundararajan, telangana economically strong top performer, telangana investor-friendly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


