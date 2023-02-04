Revanth’s padayatra to be finalised today

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakre on Friday reviewed the proposed padayatra of TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy that will start on Monday after offering prayers to Sammakka-Saralamma in Mulugu district. Thakre is likely to finalise the schedule and route map of the padayatra after interacting with senior leaders at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

He will also elicit the opinions of the in-charges of the party’s minority, BC, SC, and other wings'.

Reddy's padayatra is expected to cover rural areas where he will meet farmers and unemployed youth to understand their issues. In the districts, Revanth Reddy's padayatra would go through urban localities second-tier towns and district headquarters.

Thakre arrived in the city at 4 pm and was welcomed by TPCC senior leaders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. He then drove to Gandhi Bhavan, the state party headquarters. He is likely to meet some TPCC senior leaders including district Congress committee presidents on how to make a success of the padayatra.