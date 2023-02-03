  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 03 Feb 2023 ED claims Rs 100cr c ...
Nation, Politics

ED claims Rs 100cr changed hands in Delhi liquor scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Feb 3, 2023, 12:25 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2023, 1:10 am IST
TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)
 TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate investigating the Delhi liquor scam on Thursday claimed to have established hawala transactions, cash deposits in excess to liquor sales and benami investments including Rs 1 crore allegedly arranged by BRS MLC K. Kavitha to one of the kingpins in the scam.

The latest chargesheet filed by the ED, for the first time, dragged in the name of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who, the investigating agency said, held video calls with Sameer Mahandru at the instance of Vijay Nair, both of whom were arrested in the case. Kejriwal allegedly assured Mahandru that Nair was “his boy” and that Sameer “should trust him and carry on with him.”

The ED and the CBI, which is also probing the scam, informed the court that Rs 100 crore was paid as kickback to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of which at least Rs 30 crore was arranged through hawala by one of the accused, Abhishek Boinpally. The ED also cited documentary evidence to establish that Rs 41.3 crore in excess to actual sales was deposited in the retail entities belonging to a city-based businessman.

Besides, the probing agency beyond doubt established with scientific proof that the businessman formed and operated a cartel of retail outlets in violation of the Delhi excise policy.

The ED, going by its own chargesheet, largely depended on the statements issued by different persons connected with the scam and others summoned as witnesses to establish Kavitha’s role. The ED so far did not submit concrete evidence, as it did in the case of others, to prove its allegations against the BRS MLC.

One V. Srinivasa Rao, a close relative of Kavitha, said in his statement to the ED that he had arranged Rs 1 crore payment to Arun Pillai to acquire a stake in Indo Spirit, the wholesale liquor agency that has emerged as the epicentre of the scam. Pillai was the first to admit that he was a benami of Kavitha, and revealed that several meetings were held between the South Group comprising Kavitha, YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy and the businessman, and Vijay Nair.

He was spared from arrest by the ED. A few more witnesses also gave statements that they saw Kavitha in meetings in Delhi and at her residence in Hyderabad and overheard her discussions on recouping the kickbacks paid to AAP leaders. Another two crucial players – Abhishek and auditor Butchi Babu – did not utter a word over the involvement of Kavitha in their statements, according to the chargesheet.

The ED established the hawala money trail, for instance, Rs 1 crore arranged by Abhishek was picked from a trader in Bengali market in Delhi and Rs 70 lakh of it was paid to an agency owned by one Rajesh Joshi that was actively engaged in conducting surveys and poll campaigns for the AAP during the Goa Assembly elections.

...
Tags: enforcement directorate (ed), delhi liquor scam, hawala transactions, kalvakuntla kavitha, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Politicians eye poll win, not welfare: KTR

The Telangana High Court. (File Photo: PTI)

Musaddilal case: ED challenges orders of single judge

DP Naidu, Commissioner Central Tax, Secunderabad Commissionerate seen speaking at the Seminar on Post Union Budget, Implictions for Trade and Industries organised by FTCCI. (DC photo)

India spends 57 paise to collect every Rs 100 of income tax

There are around 1.4 lakh in-service and retired people undergoing treatment under the Employees' Health Scheme (EHS) scheme. (AFP file photo)

Special wing at city GGH for government staff, pensioners



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tripura Congress to raise Old Pension Scheme as main campaign issue

The state unit of Tripura Congress is taking no chances and wants senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in the state.

Sitting Congress MLAs to get tickets, says KPCC chief

File photo of KPCC President DK Shivakumar. (DC Image)

BRS, AAP insulted President's dignity by boycotting her address: BJP

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad at Parliament House complex on the first day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

BJP eyes 60 LS seats for 5k minority members in each

National president of the BJP's minority morcha Jamal Siddiqui. (Photo: Twitter)

Raut joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kathua district. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->