Jana Sena to reach out to people via Janavani in Tier-2 cities from March

HYDERABAD: In the run-up to the Assembly and LS polls in 2024, the Jana Sena would reach out to the people to strengthen its vote bases by addressing the people’s grievances via a Janavani programme in Tier-2 cities from March.

The party is also planning to expand its cadre-base and take up a special membership drive from February 10.

The Janavani programme would be held in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati and the party chief Pawan Kalyan himself would be accepting hundreds of petitions from the people. These would be sent to the concerned government departments for redressal.

The party leadership is making arrangements for following these meetings up with another round of such meetings in Tier-2 cities.

The party aims to expand its organisational structure at mandal, village and ward levels by forming committees with the active members to take the party programmes to the people, listen to the people’s grievances and attempt to solve them.

The Jana Sena leadership is also taking up a party membership drive by enrolling active members in the third phase -- from February 10 to 28. In a similar exercise last year, the party got a registration of 3.60 lakh active members to work for the party.

Pawan Kalyan intends to take all the rank and file of the party into confidence before taking a final decision on the JS’ alliance for the coming polls, so that a broad understanding is reached among the rank and file as to what would be the best option before the party.

Though Jana Sena has been in an alliance with the BJP in the state, Pawan is lately showing an interest to work with the Telugu Desam. JS and TD are having the support of one predominant social group each, it remains to be seen as to how both the leaders will be able to convince the rank and file to reconcile to a poll alliance either way.

Meanwhile, AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju stated at Araku on Thursday that the party would go to the polls with the support of the people and that if the Jana Sena was in a mood to continue its alliance with the BJP, the two would face the polls together.

Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said, “We are not going deep into such matters at present but we will certainly carry the rank and file of our party together once we take a decision.”