Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin’s assurance to Andhra boy

Chennai: ‘CM Sir Help Me.’ These words emblazoned on a placard, held aloft by a boy standing on the side of T T K Road in Chennai, made Chief Minister M K Stalin stop the car and speak to the youth, who had come down from Andhra Pradesh to thank him for fighting NEET.

Stalin assured the boy, who said that he could not realize his dream of joining a medical college despite scoring high marks in the qualifying examination, that the legal fight to do away with NEET was on and asked him to be confident about it and go back home.

Coming from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, N Sathish, extended his support to the Chief Minister in his fight against NEET and wanted the exemption to be extended to his State, too.