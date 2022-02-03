Nation Politics 03 Feb 2022 NEP reforms: Upgrade ...
Nation, Politics

NEP reforms: Upgrade 2 schools into junior colleges in every mandal, says Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 3, 2022, 11:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2022, 12:51 am IST
The Chief Minister also approved the SERT recommendation of having real-time data rather than various apps
VIJAYAWADA: As many as 22,000 teachers would get promotion and students good education with introduction of the New Education Policy (NEP) in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting here on Thursday on the progress of works in the education department and said all the reforms in line with the new education policy (NEP) should be implemented by the next academic year. Two schools must be upgraded into junior colleges in each mandal. Of these two, one junior college would be for co-education and the other exclusively for girls.

 

He asked officials to ensure the teacher — student ratio is maintained in schools and stressed that there should be teachers for each subject. More than 22,000 teachers will get promotion as more schools will come up under the NEP, he said.

 Teachers should be promoted from SGT to school assistants and appropriate steps should be taken to improve their capabilities. Officials must complete promotions and transfers and implement the reforms by June, the CM said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said all the recommendations given by SERT should be implemented. He gave the green signal for changing the name of Mandal Resource Center to Mandal Education Officer's Office, giving the drawing powers directly to the MEO. He approved the SERT recommendation of handing over educational activities to MEO and gave his nod for recruitment of MEP posts.

 

The Chief Minister also approved the SERT recommendation of having real-time data rather than various apps, without duplication, taking of online attendance and of entering the students’ marks online. He also approved implementation of the SERT recommendation against deployment of teachers for non-academic works and for headmasters holding one meeting with teachers every month.   

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to take immediate action for redressal of complaints from schools and attend to lack of facilities and repair of infrastructure and related issues. Focus attention also on maintenance of schools and ensuring facilities like toilets and drinking water.

 

He asked officials to start the second phase of Nadu Nedu works soon. Officials informed the CM that they would start the second phase of Nadu Nedu works on Feb 15 and complete them by September.

The state government has set up a toll-free number, 14,417 to report problems related to Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, toilet maintenance, Gorumudda and maintenance of schools. These should work effectively, the CM said. 

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to provide dictionaries to new students in schools and teach them at least one word a day, explaining to them its usage, and this must be made a part of the curriculum. Officials must focus attention also on digital learning for the 8th, 9th and 10th classes and see if it can be taught as a subject, he said. 

 

The officials said talk about schools being shut down due to the new education policy is untrue. “We are merging classes, not schools," they said. 

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, school education special chief secretary Buditi Rajashekar as also women and child welfare principal secretary Anuradha were among those present.

Tags: new education policy, 22000 teachers promotion
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


