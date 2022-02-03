Kishan Reddy slams KCR for remarks on Constitution

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy talks to the media at his residence during the Union Budget session in New Delhi on Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for making objectionable comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the Chief Minister and his family members and other ministers hatched a plan to malign the BJP after the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was defeated by the BJP in Huzurabad byelections.

Chandrashekar Rao, who failed to keep his promise to erect a massive statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in Hyderabad, abused the leader who drafted the Indian Constitution.

“The Chief Minister tried to divert attention by making false and fake issues in the state. He promised to provide three acres land to each Dalit family, Dalit Bandhu, Nirudyoga Bruthi and to make a Dalit the Chief Minister. All these promises were unfulfilled by the Chief Minister," Kishan Reddy alleged.

"The Central government had allocated Rs 73,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to provide employment in the country. In the latest Budget, the funds to MGNREGS had gone up to Rs 93,000 crore. The Chief Minister falsely quoted that the funds for MGNREGS had been reduced. The funds in the present budget for the scheme was increased to 33 per cent as compared to the budget of 2021-22," the Union minister said.

"After the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central government has provided huge funds to the health sector. In the 2021-22 Budget, the government allocated Rs 71,268 crore to the health sector. In the present Budget, the government allocated Rs 83,000 crore and it is almost 15 per cent increase of funds to the health sector," he said.

Kishan Reddy said at least 274-kilometre-long national highway works were completed by spending Rs 7,040 and 336-kilometre distance of highway works were being taken place at different places in Telangana by spending Rs 8,563 crore. The Central government proposed to develop 865-kilometre-long national highways in Telangana in 2022 by providing Rs 23,000 crore, he pointed out.

The Union minister blamed the Chief Minister for not providing double bedroom houses to the poor people. In Andhra Pradesh, the government built at least 20 lakh houses with the assistance of Central government funds and provided to the poor and middleclass people.

"I wrote to the Chief Minister for giving a clarification on MMTS train service to Yadadri. There was no response from the TRS government till today. The TRS government deliberately delayed in acquiring land for several projects such as RRR road connectivity. The TRS government has failed to construct new hospitals in the city," Kishan Reddy alleged.