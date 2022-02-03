Nation Politics 03 Feb 2022 Kishan Reddy slams K ...
Nation, Politics

Kishan Reddy slams KCR for remarks on Constitution

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2022, 12:30 am IST
'The Chief Minister falsely quoted that the funds for MGNREGS had been reduced,' the Union minister said
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy talks to the media at his residence during the Union Budget session in New Delhi on Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022. (DC Image)
 Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy talks to the media at his residence during the Union Budget session in New Delhi on Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for making objectionable comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the Chief Minister and his family members and other ministers hatched a plan to malign the BJP after the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was defeated by the BJP in Huzurabad byelections.

Chandrashekar Rao, who failed to keep his promise to erect a massive statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in Hyderabad, abused the leader who drafted the Indian Constitution.

 

“The Chief Minister tried to divert attention by making false and fake issues in the state. He promised to provide three acres land to each Dalit family, Dalit Bandhu, Nirudyoga Bruthi and to make a Dalit the Chief Minister. All these promises were unfulfilled by the Chief Minister," Kishan Reddy alleged.

"The Central government had allocated Rs 73,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to provide employment in the country. In the latest Budget, the funds to MGNREGS had gone up to Rs 93,000 crore. The Chief Minister falsely quoted that the funds for MGNREGS had been reduced. The funds in the present budget for the scheme was increased to 33 per cent as compared to the budget of 2021-22," the Union minister said.

 

"After the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central government has provided huge funds to the health sector. In the 2021-22 Budget, the government allocated Rs 71,268 crore to the health sector. In the present Budget, the government allocated Rs 83,000 crore and it is almost 15 per cent increase of funds to the health sector," he said.

Kishan Reddy said at least 274-kilometre-long national highway works were completed by spending Rs 7,040 and 336-kilometre distance of highway works were being taken place at different places in Telangana by spending Rs 8,563 crore. The Central government proposed to develop 865-kilometre-long national highways in Telangana in 2022 by providing Rs 23,000 crore, he pointed out.

 

The Union minister blamed the Chief Minister for not providing double bedroom houses to the poor people. In Andhra Pradesh, the government built at least 20 lakh houses with the assistance of Central government funds and provided to the poor and middleclass people.

"I wrote to the Chief Minister for giving a clarification on MMTS train service to Yadadri. There was no response from the TRS government till today. The TRS government deliberately delayed in acquiring land for several projects such as RRR road connectivity. The TRS government has failed to construct new hospitals in the city," Kishan Reddy alleged.

 

 

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, union minister for tourism and culture g. kishan reddy
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The notices were served on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Pentapati Pullarao, who alleged that efforts to rehabilitate affected people were not taken up and sought the NHRC’s intervention in this regard. (DC Image)

NHRC notice to top bureaucrats on non-rehabilitation of people hit by Polavaram

GVMC employees stage protest against the implementation of PRC by the state government outside the GVMC Main Gate in Visakhapatnam. (DC File Image)

AP govt toughens stand, warns of police action if rally held

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao (left) and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:DC)

Telangana’s ‘jumbo’ Budget hopes go for a toss after Centre denies higher grants

White Marlin Fish. (Image for representational purpose)

Vizag fisherman killed by marlin in deep sea



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tension along Arunachal, Assam border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during their meeting in Guwahati on Monday, January 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann likely to contest from Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Top court lifts suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP legislators

Supreme Court (PTI)

FCRA registration: SC to hear plea against Centre's decision on Tuesday

Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear on Tuesday a petition which has sought quashing of the Centre's alleged decision by which 5,789 entities lost their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration. (Photo:PTI)

Akhilesh picks bastion, Bhim Army chief to take on Yogi

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->