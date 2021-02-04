TRS planning grand birthday fete for KCR on Feb 17

This year, the birthday assumes significance in the backdrop of debate and talk in TRS circles that Rao may handover the chief ministerial reins to his son, minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao any time. (Photo: facebook @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)

Hyderabad: The TRS party is eagerly looking forward to February 17, when its supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will turn 67.

Party leaders and cadre are planning a mega birthday bash for Rao for a change. It will most likely be held at the LB Stadium this time. Ministers, legislators, parliamentarians, leaders and cadre started urging Rao to allow them to hold grand birthday celebrations at LB Stadium.

It is learnt that some even submitted an application to the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), which manages the LB Stadium, to grant permission to hold the birthday bash of the Chief Minister. However, TRS sources say that Mr Rao did not respond to their request, so far.

Normally, Chandrashekar Rao celebrates his birthday at the Pragati Bhavan every year, on a low key note, though some city ministers and party leaders like Talasani Srinivas Yadav make grand arrangements at the Necklace Road and arrange various programmes.

This year, the birthday assumes significance in the backdrop of debate and talk in TRS circles that Rao may handover the chief ministerial reins to his son, minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao any time.

Though TRS leaders and cadre see no chances of Rao making Rama Rao the Chief Minister on his birthday, they believe that Rao may at least drop some hints over when his son would be made the CM, when he addresses the party gathering at the stadium.

Majority are of the opinion that Rama Rao’s pattabhishekam may not happen till at least until April, by which time the elections for two MLC seats, the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll and two MLC graduate seats will be completed.

The other argument doing the rounds in party circles is that KTR’s elevation as chief minister would not happen until the renovated temple at Yadadri and the new secretariat building complex, the dream projects of Chandrashekar Rao are inaugurated by him in the capacity as CM.

They therefore argue that Rama Rao and his eager backers would have to wait till at least the year-end for the Yadadri and new secretariat to be inaugurated.