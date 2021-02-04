Nation Politics 03 Feb 2021 TRS planning grand b ...
Nation, Politics

TRS planning grand birthday fete for KCR on Feb 17

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 4, 2021, 4:51 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2021, 4:51 am IST
Party leaders and cadre are planning a mega birthday bash for Rao for a change, most likely be held at the LB Stadium this time
This year, the birthday assumes significance in the backdrop of debate and talk in TRS circles that Rao may handover the chief ministerial reins to his son, minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao any time. (Photo: facebook @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)
 This year, the birthday assumes significance in the backdrop of debate and talk in TRS circles that Rao may handover the chief ministerial reins to his son, minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao any time. (Photo: facebook @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)

Hyderabad: The TRS party is eagerly looking forward to February 17, when its supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will turn 67.

Party leaders and cadre are planning a mega birthday bash for Rao for a change. It will most likely be held at the LB Stadium this time. Ministers, legislators, parliamentarians, leaders and cadre started urging Rao to allow them to hold grand birthday celebrations at LB Stadium.

 

It is learnt that some even submitted an application to the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), which manages the LB Stadium, to grant permission to hold the birthday bash of the Chief Minister. However, TRS sources say that Mr Rao did not respond to their request, so far.

Normally, Chandrashekar Rao celebrates his birthday at the Pragati Bhavan every year, on a low key note, though some city ministers and party leaders like Talasani Srinivas Yadav make grand arrangements at the Necklace Road and arrange various programmes.

This year, the birthday assumes significance in the backdrop of debate and talk in TRS circles that Rao may handover the chief ministerial reins to his son, minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao any time.

 

Though TRS leaders and cadre see no chances of Rao making Rama Rao the Chief Minister on his birthday, they believe that Rao may at least drop some hints over when his son would be made the CM, when he addresses the party gathering at the stadium.

Majority are of the opinion that Rama Rao’s pattabhishekam may not happen till at least until April, by which time the elections for two MLC seats, the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll and two MLC graduate seats will be completed.

The other argument doing the rounds in party circles is that KTR’s elevation as chief minister would not happen until the renovated temple at Yadadri and the new secretariat building complex, the dream projects of Chandrashekar Rao are inaugurated by him in the capacity as CM.

 

They therefore argue that Rama Rao and his eager backers would have to wait till at least the year-end for the Yadadri and new secretariat to be inaugurated.

...
Tags: kcr birthday celebrations, ktr to be named as next cm, kcr birthday plans
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

According to the new format, students will have to write six papers instead of the usual 11, after the state government reduced the number of question papers, as a one-time measure for the academic year of 2020-21. (Representational Photo: DC/Surendra Panishetty)

Thanks to Sabitha, Telangana SSC students have only 6 exams, not 11

The CM asked officials to start the Nadu-Nedu works from April 15, and take into account the experiences gained and problems faced during the first phase. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Manabadi Nadu-Nedu’s second phase with Rs 4446 cr to start in AP

TRS senior leader and Adilabad district Rythu Samanvaya committee president Addi Bhojareddy stressed the party is not against construction of the Ram Mandhir in Ayodhya. (Photo: facebook @Addi Bhojareddy)

TRS leaders in 'mission' to control spread of BJP in the state

The state government is currently netting over Rs 25 crore per day, on an average, through registration of properties, indicating a realty boom in the state. Despite the lockdown and slowdown in 2020, property registrations fetched Rs 2,806 crore for the state government till date in 2020-21. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Fiscally challenged Telangana looks to land, liquor for revenues



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TDP leader held in grampanchayat election case, Naidu condemns arrest

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Image credit : Twitter)

Twitter withholds Kisan Ekta Morcha and other handles linked with the tractor rally

A screen capture of Kisan Ekta Morcha's account withheld by Twitter

Budget 2021: India opens purse strings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image source: PTI)

Farmers' protest: Delhi court grants bail to journalist Mandeep Punia

Mandeep Punia , Freelance journalist (Image source: Facebook)

Shah takes aim at Didi for promoting nephew

Shah and Rajib, present at the rally, slammed Mamata Banerjee for blocking central schemes like PM Kishan Samman Nidhi in the state. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham