Sasikala to return on Feb 7, Dhinakaran sees changes in TN ahead of arrival

PTI
Published Feb 3, 2021, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2021, 7:51 pm IST
A grand welcome awaited her right from Tamil Nadu's border near Hosur
 AIADMK Leader V Sasikala (DC Image/N Sampath)

Madurai: V K Sasikala, late J Jayalalithaa's confidante would return to Tamil Nadu on February 7  from Bengaluru, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary, T T V Dhinakaran said here on Wednesday.

'Chemical' changes were on in Tamil Nadu, ahead of her arrival, he said, apparently referring to actions like expulsion of five AIADMK workers for pasting wall posters in her support. Sasikala was in the Parappana Agrahara Prison in the Karnataka capital from February 15, 2017 and she was set free on January 27 by authorities after completion of her four year prison term in a corruption case. She was discharged from a hospital after recovery fro COVID-19 and she is now taking rest in a resort in Bengaluru as per doctor's advise. A grand welcome awaited her right from Tamil Nadu's border near Hosur, he told reporters and appealed to cadres to ensure that the reception being planned by the party cadres does not cause traffic congestion on the Bengaluru-Chennai highway.

 

She would start at 9 am on February 7 from Bengaluru and reach 'T Nagar residence' in Chennai by road. He said his aunt told him that she was recovering well in Bengaluru and though there was a plan to visit memorials of late leaders, C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, now Amma's memorial has been closed.

"I know how many chemical changes are happening in Tamil Nadu as soon as the news of her release broke out," he said. Events like the present closure and opening of the memorial days ago were the 'side effects' to Sasikala's return and it also showed the quality of people behind the move. For such actions, people would give their verdict in the Assembly elections due in a few months, he said.

 

Anyway, the memorial cannot remain shut and it has to be opened and Sasikala would visit the place to pay homage, he said. To AIADMK leader K P Munusamy's comment that if Dhinakaran requested that he be re-inducted into the party (after apologising for his bid to destroy the party and the government) it may be looked into by the party brass, the AMMK leader said time would answer the query. "Time will tell who indulged in wrongs, who should seek apology and who should be pardoned," he said.

On AIADMK expelling partymen for supporting Sasikala bypasting wallposters honouring her, he said, "many chemical reactions have surfaced." Quoting a proverb, he meant such actions cannot pre-empt support and victory for Sasikala. The AMMK was founded to retrieve the AIADMK and their goal was also to prevent "the evil force DMK" from capturing power in Tamil Nadu, he said.

 

Asked on AIADMK warning of legal action for use of its flag in a car used by Sasikala, Dhinakaran pooh-poohed it. Sasikala would continue her legal battle to win back the AIADMK and she is the party General Secretary (GC), he claimed.

A case related to the general council of September 12,2017 of the AIADMK that abolished the position of GC and her removal from that post was pending before a court, he said. On the democratic front, the AMMK would take efforts to retrieve the party, he said. 'Sleeper cells' were not MLAs alone, such silent functionaries would continue to operate in AIADMK and do 'the right thing,' and raise their voice at the right time like the people who now stuck posters in 'Chinnamma's' support, he said. Asked if his aunt would visit the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai and convene the general council to retrieve the party, he said,"let there be some suspense...wait, you will know."

 

When his attention was drawn that Sasikala cannot contest polls for six years and what would be her course of action on the political front, Dhinakaran said still there were legal avenues and consultations were on with experts to explore options under the law. "Let us wait," he said.

Tags: aiadmk leader v. sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


