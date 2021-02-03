Nation Politics 03 Feb 2021 Sajjala says SEC wor ...
Nation, Politics

Sajjala says SEC working with mala fide intentions

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2021, 8:21 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2021, 10:02 am IST
He said Chandrababu Naidu shifted his agenda from temples to statues of Ambedkar and Vangaveeti Ranga to fan unrest in the state
The government adviser reiterated that as per the poll guidelines, the SEC must use government services for the smooth conduct of the polls but he instead was declining use of state services. — ysrcongress.com
 The government adviser reiterated that as per the poll guidelines, the SEC must use government services for the smooth conduct of the polls but he instead was declining use of state services. — ysrcongress.com

Vijayawada: State government adviser on public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged on Tuesday that election commissioner Ramesh Kumar was working with mala fide intentions vis-à-vis the coming panchayat polls. “It is proven that the SEC is biased towards the opposition Telugu Desam,” he said.

Speaking to the media here, the government adviser criticised the SEC for failing to visit Nimmada or inquire into the incident wherein TD state president K. Atchannaidu allegedly threatened a sarpanch candidate over filing of nomination papers for the panchayat poll in Srikakulam district.

 

he said no election could be held at Nimmada gram panchayat for a decade. Seven persons who either filed their nominations or questioned the local bigwigs were brutally murdered in recent years there. He asked TD chief Chandrababu Naidu to explain why such a situation existed in Nimmada for so long.

Referring to the visit of the election commissioner to a distressed family in East Godavari and suspension of local cops for the incident, the adviser asked him why he failed to respond on the same lines at Nimmada. “When even a close relative of TD president K. Atchannaidu came forward to file nomination at Nimmada, he was threatened and attacked by TD leaders,” the adviser said.

 

“This was not an isolated incident. This depicted the ruthlessness of the TDP,” he said.

On the state election commission’s move to adopt a new software application to report irregularities in the gram panchayat polls, the government adviser said the commission refused to use the Nigha designed by the state government. “The new app developed by a private firm is not transparent and is equipped with security firewalls. We had suggested to the commission to use state-owned app or C-Vigil, being used by the Central Election Commission, developed by the NIC,” he said.

 

The government adviser reiterated that as per the poll guidelines, the SEC must use government services for the smooth conduct of the polls but he instead was declining use of state services.

He said Chandrababu Naidu shifted his agenda from temples to statues of Ambedkar and Vangaveeti Ranga to fan unrest in the state on the lines of desecration of idols in temples in the state. He urged the people to stay away from such incidents and help the state maintain peace.

Referring to the attack on a TD leader in Vijayawada and Naidu criticising the chief minister, the adviser said they were not knowing who attacked him and the reason for it, and made it clear that there was no reason why the CM should be blamed on this issue.

 

...
Tags: sajjala ramakrishna reddy, nimmagadda ramesh kumar, nimmada incident, c-vigil, nigha, panchayat polls andhra pradesh, chandrababu naidu, atchennaidu, attack on td leader in vijayawada
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Farmers said that they were unable at least to get return of investment on the turmeric crop. — DC File photo

Steep fall in turmeric price worries farmers in Nizamabad

Bogathi Naryana Reddy, a close aide of TD leader JC Diwakar Reddy family, joined hands with his rival K. Pedda Reddy in the last general assembly polls. — Facebook screengrab

New generation keeps parents off factionalism in villages

Many parents are taking their kids to the fields and for other works as labourers. — Representational image

Educationists fear rise in school dropout rate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district

The SEC said that in 2006 and 2013, there were hardly 6-7 per cent unanimous results in East Godavari as against the average of 15 to 20 per cent in the state. — Representational image

AP panchayat polls: Special Vigilance wing to probe TD candidate’s suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TDP leader held in grampanchayat election case, Naidu condemns arrest

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Image credit : Twitter)

YSRC deeply disappointed over no funds to AP in union budget

YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy (Image source: DC Image)

Trade unions call for nationwide protest on Wed against privatisation

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: PTI)

Twitter withholds Kisan Ekta Morcha and other handles linked with the tractor rally

A screen capture of Kisan Ekta Morcha's account withheld by Twitter

Budget 2021: India opens purse strings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham