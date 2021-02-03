Parents fear Adivasi youth may get addicted to liquor during ZPTC poll

It is an open secret that a huge amount of money is being spent to lure voters, especially Adivasis, who have a majority in Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat. — AFP

KHANDALA (ADILABAD): Parents of some Adivasi youth are worried about their children getting habituated to drinking liquor and eating biryani, which are being offering free by major political parties in view of polls for the Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat.

Political leaders are taking lightly feelings of Adivasi elders. They are encouraging Adivasi youngsters to campaign for them, so that they can win the election. In exchange, they are offering the youth liquor and food.

Adivasi youth are currently staying in their villages owing to Covid-19 epidemic. They are idle without work or studies. With elections scheduled for Adilabad rural ZPTC seat, they have been enrolled by politicians to campaign for them. Many of them can be seen driving bikes in an inebriated condition on the road between Thantoli and Khandala village.

Headman of an Adivasi gudem in Adilabad Rural mandal said it is unfortunate that many tribal youth are getting drunk, as alcohol is being offered free by political leaders. He feared this will cause a huge loss to Adivasi communities, especially youth, as they will get habituated to drinking alcohol. “No politician will give us free alcohol after completion of elections,” he stated.

It is an open secret that a huge amount of money is being spent to lure voters, especially Adivasis, who have a majority in Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat, which fell vacant after the sudden demise of ZPTC Are Rajanna.

BJP and TRS leaders are fighting tooth and nail to win this seat, where Congress is an underdog.

An elderly Adivasi leader of Lokari village said he is scared of being hit by bikes being driven rashly by drunken Adivasi youth. Incidentally, road accidents have of late been frequent on the Thantoli-Khandala route.