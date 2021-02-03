Nation Politics 03 Feb 2021 Parents fear Adivasi ...
Nation, Politics

Parents fear Adivasi youth may get addicted to liquor during ZPTC poll

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2021, 2:08 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2021, 2:08 am IST
An elderly Adivasi leader of Lokari village said he is scared of being hit by bikes being driven rashly by drunken Adivasi youth
It is an open secret that a huge amount of money is being spent to lure voters, especially Adivasis, who have a majority in Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat. — AFP
 It is an open secret that a huge amount of money is being spent to lure voters, especially Adivasis, who have a majority in Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat. — AFP

KHANDALA (ADILABAD): Parents of some Adivasi youth are worried about their children getting habituated to drinking liquor and eating biryani, which are being offering free by major political parties in view of polls for the Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat.

Political leaders are taking lightly feelings of Adivasi elders. They are encouraging Adivasi youngsters to campaign for them, so that they can win the election. In exchange, they are offering the youth liquor and food.

 

 Adivasi youth are currently staying in their villages owing to Covid-19 epidemic. They are idle without work or studies. With elections scheduled for Adilabad rural ZPTC seat, they have been enrolled by politicians to campaign for them. Many of them can be seen driving bikes in an inebriated condition on the road between Thantoli and Khandala village.

Headman of an Adivasi gudem in Adilabad Rural mandal said it is unfortunate that many tribal youth are getting drunk, as alcohol is being offered free by political leaders. He feared this will cause a huge loss to Adivasi communities, especially youth, as they will get habituated to drinking alcohol. “No politician will give us free alcohol after completion of elections,” he stated.

 

It is an open secret that a huge amount of money is being spent to lure voters, especially Adivasis, who have a majority in Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat, which fell vacant after the sudden demise of ZPTC Are Rajanna.

BJP and TRS leaders are fighting tooth and nail to win this seat, where Congress is an underdog.

An elderly Adivasi leader of Lokari village said he is scared of being hit by bikes being driven rashly by drunken Adivasi youth. Incidentally, road accidents have of late been frequent on the Thantoli-Khandala route.

...
Tags: youth get addicted to alcohol during zptc polls, adilabad zptc polls, bjp trs fight it out, adivasi youngsters, thantholi-khandala route


Latest From Nation

Farmers said that they were unable at least to get return of investment on the turmeric crop. — DC File photo

Steep fall in turmeric price worries farmers in Nizamabad

Bogathi Naryana Reddy, a close aide of TD leader JC Diwakar Reddy family, joined hands with his rival K. Pedda Reddy in the last general assembly polls. — Facebook screengrab

New generation keeps parents off factionalism in villages

Many parents are taking their kids to the fields and for other works as labourers. — Representational image

Educationists fear rise in school dropout rate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district

The SEC said that in 2006 and 2013, there were hardly 6-7 per cent unanimous results in East Godavari as against the average of 15 to 20 per cent in the state. — Representational image

AP panchayat polls: Special Vigilance wing to probe TD candidate’s suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TDP leader held in grampanchayat election case, Naidu condemns arrest

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Image credit : Twitter)

YSRC deeply disappointed over no funds to AP in union budget

YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy (Image source: DC Image)

Trade unions call for nationwide protest on Wed against privatisation

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: PTI)

Twitter withholds Kisan Ekta Morcha and other handles linked with the tractor rally

A screen capture of Kisan Ekta Morcha's account withheld by Twitter

Budget 2021: India opens purse strings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham