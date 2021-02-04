Manabadi Nadu-Nedu’s second phase with Rs 4446 cr to start in AP

The CM asked officials to start the Nadu-Nedu works from April 15, and take into account the experiences gained and problems faced during the first phase. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: The second phase of the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu programme for renovation of government schools in Andhra Pradesh would start soon. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive schedule for the works.

Jagan held a review meeting on the Nadu-Nedu and Jagananna Gorumudda programmes at the CM camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. He asked the officials to start the Nadu-Nedu second phase in a more effective manner by also taking special steps to resolve the issues that had cropped up in the first phase.

He said a fund of Rs 4446 crore has been reserved for the purpose.

The CM asked officials to start the Nadu-Nedu works from April 15, and take into account the experiences gained and problems faced during the first phase. “Efficiently implement the Nadu-Nedu initiative without compromising on the quality and standards,” he told the officials.

The officials said the second phase of Nadu-Nedu will be completed by December 31 at a cost of Rs 4446 crore, while the first phase cost Rs 3700 crore.

The CM enquired about the students' attendance at schools after the reopening and advised officials to develop an app to record the attendance. He said that in case the children are absent from school, an SMS has to be sent to the parents and a volunteer sent directly to their house on the second day to find out the details on the student's absence.

Officials said the app on students’ attendance will be ready by February 15.

As regards the Gorumudda programme, Jagan directed the officials not to compromise on quality and implement it without errors. He said the toilets in schools must be maintained well. The state government signed an MoU with Sulabh International, wherein 49,000 toilet maintenance staff will be trained on maintaining clean toilets.

Minister for education Adimulapu Suresh, principal secretary for school education Buditi Rajashekar, commissioner of school education V Chinaveerabadhrudu, SSA state project director Vetri Selvi were among the officials present at the review meeting.