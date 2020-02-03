Nation Politics 03 Feb 2020 Pressure builds on P ...
Nation, Politics

Pressure builds on PM Modi after budget fails to excite, says experts

REUTERS
Published Feb 3, 2020, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 3:25 pm IST
Receivers of dividends will now be taxed instead, increasing the burden on high-income taxpayers.
The government's new budget is unlikely to drag the country out of its worst slowdown in more than a decade as it has proposed only moderate spending increases and small cuts in personal taxes, economists said on Sunday. (Photo: File)
 The government's new budget is unlikely to drag the country out of its worst slowdown in more than a decade as it has proposed only moderate spending increases and small cuts in personal taxes, economists said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government's new budget is unlikely to drag the country out of its worst slowdown in more than a decade as it has proposed only moderate spending increases and small cuts in personal taxes, economists said on Sunday.

They said there was a risk the government might miss its fiscal deficit target for 2020-21 as it was dependent on raising over Rs 2 lakh crore from the sale of stakes in state-run firms and financial institutions to meet ambitious revenue goals.

 

In its budget for the year starting in April unveiled on Saturday, the government relaxed its fiscal deficit target so it could spend an nearly Rs 10 lakh crore more, mainly on infrastructure and farming, while pushing ahead with privatisations.

Economists and industry leaders said the budget proposals would provide some support to growth over the longer term but were insufficient to give it an immediate boost.

India's economy is forecast to grow 5 per cent in the year ending in March, its weakest pace in 11 years, ratcheting up the pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is already facing backlash over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

"We see the budget as largely neutral for growth and inflation," said Nomura economist Sonal Varma, adding that the financial sector's problems could further delay any recovery. The government has proposed increasing spending to boost consumer demand and investment but it could not go far enough because a slowdown in revenue receipts tied its hands, economists said.

Rating agency Moody's Investor Service said the budget highlighted the fiscal challenges from slower real and nominal growth, which may continue longer than the government expects.

Nomura said annual growth in gross domestic product (GDP)most likely slipped to 4.3 per cent in the last three months of 2019, after dropping to 4.5 per cent the previous quarter, its slowest in more than six years.

Economists said India risked missing its budget deficit target of 3.5 per cent of GDP in 2020-21 as the government's revenue growth target of nearly 10 per cent depends on raising almost Rs 2 lakh crore or USD 30 billion from privatisations.

Investors and consumers were also disappointed by the budget as no new incentives were offered for the beleaguered financial sector and housing market while it wasn't clear whether proposed changes to individual taxes would result in net gains.

"The tax cuts won't translate into much benefit for taxpayers," said Amit Maheshwari, Partner, Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP, a tax consultancy, adding that they could discourage saving and help push market interest rates higher.

Shares Slide

Share markets slid to their lowest in more than three month in a special trading session on Saturday after the budget was released, dented by what analysts said was a lack of sufficient stimulus measures.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 2.5 per cent lower while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.4 per cent.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said investors would soon appreciate the steps taken to boost growth as she had tried to balance fiscal discipline with additional spending, while giving concessions to taxpayers.

The government expects growth to pick up to 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent in 2020-21, helping India move towards its goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 from nearly USD 2.9 trillion now.

Many taxpayers lamented on social media that the budget was largely "corporate-friendly" as it exempted companies from paying tax on dividends, on top of a September cut in corporate tax rates to 22 per cent from over 30 per cent for existing companies.

Receivers of dividends will now be taxed instead, increasing the burden on high-income taxpayers. Sitharaman said the government would issue clarifications on tax cuts soon and may infuse more funds into state-run banks, if needed.

Analysts also said the government's increased dependence on borrowing could crowd out private investments and put upward pressure on government bond yields, offsetting gains from recent monetary policy easing.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut its benchmark repo rate by 135 basis points since last year but debt-ridden banks have not fully passed on the benefits to borrowers.

The RBI's monetary policy committee will next meet on February 6 and the majority of economists expect it to leave rates unchanged following after recent spike in retail inflation, while signalling scope for easing in the future.

...
Tags: union budget 2020-2021, bjp, indian government, narendra modi, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar's fiery speech at Save the Constitution rally

Representational image

Nagpur murder inspired by Bollywood movie Drishyam

Allahabad High Court (ANI photo)

Ex-minister Chinmayanand granted bail in law student rape case

The techie states that she does not have any symptoms of coronavirus. PTI photo

Kurnool techie stuck in Wuhan seeks help from government



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong condemns Hedge's 'drama' remark on Gandhi; BJP distances itself from statement

Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Monday condemned BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi and termed him as

'Our youth fired in confusion': BJP MP on Jamia, Shaheen Bagh shooting incidents

After firing incidents in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia area of Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh on Monday said that

'His father dropped bombs in India,' says Digvijaya on Padmi Shri given to Adnan Sami

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday attacked the Centre for conferring the Padma Shri on Pakistan-origin singer Adnan Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016. (Photo: File)

'Did I ask for stars and moon?': Uddhav on severing ties with BJP over CM post

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose party severed ties with the BJP after the state elections, on Monday said that if somebody breaks a promise,

'CAA must be rejected, it only serves agenda of Hindu Rashtra': Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed the BJP-led central government on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the new law only serves the objectives of the Sangh Parivar of turning India into a Hindu Rashtra. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham