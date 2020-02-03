Nation Politics 03 Feb 2020 Cong condemns Hedge& ...
Nation, Politics

Cong condemns Hedge's 'drama' remark on Gandhi; BJP distanced itself from statement

ANI
Published Feb 3, 2020, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 12:43 pm IST
The Trinamool Congress also lent its support to Congress as its leader Saugata Roy said people like Anant Hegde cause shame to the nation.
Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Monday condemned BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi and termed him as "son" of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of the freedom fighter. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Monday condemned BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi and termed him as "son" of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of the freedom fighter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Monday condemned BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi and termed him as "son" of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of the freedom fighter.

"Only sons of Nathuram Godse can make such comments on Mahatma Gandhi," Hariprasad said.

 

Hedge had attacked Mahatma Gandhi by calling the freedom struggle led by him a "drama" and also questioned as to how "such people" come to be called 'Mahatma' in India.

"None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he had said.

The Trinamool Congress also lent its support to Congress as its leader Saugata Roy said people like Anant Hegde cause shame to the nation. "We are a supporter of Gandhi and they (BJP) are Nathuram Godse supporters. People of this country should see how BJP MPs are as they insult father of the nation," he added.

BJP leaders too found it difficult to defend Hegde on the controversial remarks.

Senior leader Jagdambika pal was cautious in his defence and said, "The whole world knows about Gandhi and it may be his personal opinion."

Whereas senior BJP leaders avoid commenting on Hegde, Union Minister Ashwani Choubey said that Hegde should not have made the comment and added that Gandhi is a well-respected figure in the nation.

Another BJP MP from Haryana Sanjay Bhatia also tried to shy away from making a direct comment and instead said," Congress did not implement what Gandhi preached. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who implemented Gandhi's teachings in letter and spirit."

...
Tags: congress, bjp, mahatama gandhi, nathuram godse, ananthkumar hegde
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The patient who was first tested positive for coronavirus is currently hospitalised in Thrissur. File Photo

Kerala's third coronavirus case confirmed in Kasargod

Medics screen Indians after they were brought home by an Air India aircraft from China’s coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan, at the airport in New Delhi. PTI photo

Coronavirus patients in Kerala recuperating, 3 held for spreading fake news

After firing incidents in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia area of Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh on Monday said that

'Our youth fired in confusion': BJP MP on Jamia, Shaheen Bagh shooting incidents

A primary school teacher has registered a police complaint against five people who allegedly assaulted her after she protested their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal women teacher tied with ropes, dragged, thrashed by TMC leader



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Our youth fired in confusion': BJP MP on Jamia, Shaheen Bagh shooting incidents

After firing incidents in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia area of Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh on Monday said that

'His father dropped bombs in India,' says Digvijaya on Padmi Shri given to Adnan Sami

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday attacked the Centre for conferring the Padma Shri on Pakistan-origin singer Adnan Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016. (Photo: File)

'Did I ask for stars and moon?': Uddhav on severing ties with BJP over CM post

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose party severed ties with the BJP after the state elections, on Monday said that if somebody breaks a promise,

'CAA must be rejected, it only serves agenda of Hindu Rashtra': Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed the BJP-led central government on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the new law only serves the objectives of the Sangh Parivar of turning India into a Hindu Rashtra. (Photo: File)

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital for checkup

Sonia Gandhi. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham