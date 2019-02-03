PM Modi’s statement Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas visible in budget: SM Krishna

Bengaluru: Former external affairs minister S M Krishna on Saturday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team for the Union budget, saying Mr Modi’s statement-Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas-is clearly visible in the budget proposals presented by Union finance minister Piyush Goyal.

In a statement released to the media here, Mr Krishna said the budget, with a long-term vision, takes care of the immediate interests as well as long-term needs of all sections of the society. “The concerns of the salaried and middle-class have been addressed; the immediate needs of farmers have been taken care of even as the Modi-led government is working towards doubling the income of the farmers by 2022. While providing the much-needed fillip for infrastructural projects thus enabling a spur in the growth, the budget has also looked after the interests of the youth by giving a new dimension and dynamism to the Mudra scheme,” he added.

The veteran leader said given the precarious security scenario in the global context in general and around the country in particular, it was inevitable for the nation to augment its defence forces in terms of personnel, arms and ammunition. “In this background, it was prudent on the part of the Modi government to provide Rs three lakh crores for the defence ministry,” he added.

Mr Krishna said the Prime Minister has succeeded in touching the hearts of the common masses by offering them something meaningful and concrete, thereby showing his genuine concern to people across the country.