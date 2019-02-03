search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP condemns TMC govt for not permitting Yogi's rallies in West Bengal

ANI
Published Feb 3, 2019, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
"This is the murder of democracy and we condemn it," BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to address two rallies in the West Bengal on Sunday. (Photo: File)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to address two rallies in the West Bengal on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Indore: The BJP on Sunday condemned the TMC government in West Bengal over not granting permission to hold Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rallies in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was scheduled to address two rallies in the state today, one in North Dinajpur district's Raiganj and the other in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led government state government declined permission for both without any prior notice.

 

Speaking to ANI, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "We requested permission from the district officials for holding a rally and landing a helicopter, but they have not approved the same yet. Since yesterday they have been saying we will give the permission, today is the rally but they have not approved it yet. This unconstitutional behaviour is the Mamata government's doing."

He further said that the officials say they are being pressured by the government for not sanctioning permission for the rally.

"This is the murder of democracy and we condemn it. We also call on all citizens to vote against this kind of undemocratic government in the upcoming polls," Vijayvargiya said.

Commenting on Mamata's remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's time in power is nearing its expiry and he is not mentally prepared to make an exit, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Mamata Ji must be very desperate after the Prime Minister's two rallies yesterday. Whatever event we conduct, be it the Prime Minister's or a small leader's, we are drawing huge crowds".

Maurya added, "She is petrified at the prospect of not only losing the Lok Sabha elections but also the next legislative assembly elections in the state".

Meanwhile, Yogi's Information Advisor, Mritunjay Kumar said, "It is because of the Chief Minister's popularity among the people that Mamata Banerjee did not permit the landing of his helicopter".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kick-started the BJP's campaign in West Bengal for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections with two rallies, in Thakurnagar and Durgapur.

...
