TPCC programme to train cadre on countering BRS claims

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 3, 2023, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2023, 7:56 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is holding a training programme for the party's cadre in order to effectively expose the BRS party's failings and counter its claims on a range of issues, including the Dharani portal, and to strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hands for his upcoming Haath se Haath jodo Abhiyan.

PCC vice-president (media and communications) told Deccan Chronicle that the day-long programme experts deliberating on important issues such as the Dharani portal, Rahul Gandhi’s Haath se Haath jodo Abhiyan, which set to begin on January 26 as a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra), issues related to voter enrolment, and the effective use of social media. "Experts both from within the party and from outside will be speaking on matters of importance. It will be followed with the speech of the PCC president," he stated.

