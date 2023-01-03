  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 03 Jan 2023 AP leaders walk into ...
Nation, Politics

AP leaders walk into BRS; KCR vows to replicate TS' schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 3, 2023, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2023, 7:40 am IST
Rao was addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan after admitting leaders from Andhra Pradesh into the BRS. (Photo: Twitter/@BRSparty)
 Rao was addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan after admitting leaders from Andhra Pradesh into the BRS. (Photo: Twitter/@BRSparty)

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday promised to extend government schemes of 24x7 free power to agriculture and Dalit Bandhu to countrywide, if the BRS cames to power at the Centre.

Rao was addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan after admitting leaders from Andhra Pradesh into the BRS.

BJP leader Ravela Kishore Babu, Jana Sena’s Thota Chandrashekar and Chintala Partha Sarathi were among those who joined the BRS. Rao welcomed them into the party and offered the BRS khanduvas.

The Chief Minister dared the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant and Life Insurance Corporation of India, which will be restored their PSU status once BRS comes to power at the Centre.

Taking a dig at the Centre, Rao said "Your policy is privatisation. Our policy is nationalisation. You privatize whatever you want. BRS will nationalise them after coming to power."

He appointed Thota Chandrashekar, a retired IAS officer, as president of the AP unit of the BRS.

"The BRS office in AP will become busy after Sankranti. Many MLAs and MPs in AP are willing to join BRS. When I asked them why they wanted to join BRS when they were MLAs and MPs, they said they are 'sitting' but not 'fitting' in their parties now," the Chief Minister said, which evoked laughter in the meeting hall.
Stating that he did not set up BRS for any political 'tamasha', Chandrashekar Rao said "It was set up for the cause of the country. Our endeavour will be to bring about a qualitative change across all the sectors in India."

He said that BRS would expand its operations to seven or eight states after Sankranti, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha.
He lashed out at the present state of politics. He said, "Only political parties and political leaders are winning elections, while people are losing out. BRS wants to reverse this trend. People should win elections. Coming to power by hook or crook has become the sole agenda of political parties. They are going to any extent to win elections like telling lies, spending crores and indulging in all kinds of irregularities. The BRS wants to change this situation".

Assuring that BRS would extend Dalit Bandhu to the entire country, Rao said "There are about 25 crore dalit families in India and it requires Rs 25 lakh crore to implement the scheme. We can implement this in phases. It's not a big issue."

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samiti (brs), chief minister k chandrashekar rao, 24x7 free power supply
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

CM KCR’s data shows Telugus can positively impact BRS in five states
BJP leaders in Indravelli to expose BRS failures
KCR's job card swung students in favour of BRS govt, says survey

Latest From Nation

Will Rahul Gandhi now say sorry for his campaign against demonetisation?: Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)

'PM proved right: Will Congress apologise?'

Several elected representatives from AP, TS and other states offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on the Vaikunta Ekadasi eve. (DC File Image)

VIPs throng Tirumala temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi

Along with Rohin Reddy, those detained included K. Vinay Reddy, PCC general secretary. (Photo by arragement)

Sarpanchas issue: Rohin Reddy detained near Pragathi Bhavan

Former TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. (DC)

Sarpanchas issue: Uttam demands white paper over funds flow



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CM KCR’s data shows Telugus can positively impact BRS in five states

Dr. Thota Chandrasekhar joins the BRS in the presence of K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. (Twitter/@BRSparty)

BJP raises its target of win in 'difficult' Lok Sabha seats to 160 from 144

While the BJP meeting in Bihar is expected to focus on 90 seats, the remainder 70 seats will be on the agenda at the Hyderabad exercise. (Representational Image: ANI)

Siddaramaiah slams Shah as 'political trader' who takes in corrupt people into BJP

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah: BJP will go it alone in Karnataka Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others during BJP's Booth Sammelan, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

KCR's 'Mission 100' begins; 60 LS seats identified

CM KCR was scheduled to leave for the national capital shortly after Christmas to focus on national politics and the BRS expansion plans in other states. However, his Delhi trip was postponed due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Telangana for a southern sojourn from December 26 to 30. The CM has decided to see off the President at Rashtrapati Nilayam. ( File Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->