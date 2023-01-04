  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 03 Jan 2023 BRS warns leaders to ...
Nation, Politics

BRS warns leaders to tread cautiously on bifurcation issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 4, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Telangana chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The top leadership of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has warned its ministers, MLAs, MPs and others against raising issues of contention between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, a day after labour minister Ch. Malla Reddy told the media that the BRS would complete the Polavaram project if elected to power in AP.

Party sources said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and working president K.T. Rama Rao took a serious view of minister Malla Reddy’s comments, as it could have political implications as the BRS looks to make its mark on national politics.

Opposition parties in both states have already been questioning the BRS as to why it had been opposing the Polavaram project since the state bifurcation in 2014. The BRS had also moved the Supreme Court eight years ago against the project, raising concerns about the backwaters submerging Bhadrachalam.

As recently as July 2022, minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar held the Polavaram project responsible for the flooding of Bhadrachalam and demanded a height reduction of the dam.

Besides the Polavaram project, several bifurcation-related issues, such as the division of assets of Schedule IX, X institutions located in Hyderabad, sharing of Krishna, Godavari water and power dues, continue to keep relations between the Telugu states tense.

The Telangana government is refusing to share its assets in Hyderabad and Singareni Collieries, with the AP government approaching the top court. Telangana is demanding half of the Krishna River water, but the AP government is opposing it.

Sources said that it was easy for the BRS to make a stance when it was confined to Telangana, but now that it is entering the AP political scene, it has to protect the interests of both states.

Leaders believe that raising such contentious issues ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls will give opposition parties easy fodder to target the BRS.

On January 2, AP became the first state to get a BRS president, with K. Chandrashekar Rao appointing Thota Chandrashekar to the post. With political activities expected to be ramped up in AP after Sankranthi, Malla Reddy’s comments on Polavaram caused unnecessary controversy and embarrassed the party leadership, sources said.

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samithi, ch. malla reddy, k. chandrashekar rao, k.t. rama rao, polavaram project, bhadrachalam, puvvada ajay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

AP leaders walk into BRS; KCR vows to replicate TS' schemes

Latest From Nation

Chandrasekhar Rao was having contacts with leaders of Anantapur ever since he was the in-charge minister during the TD rule of undivided Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo: DC)

Activists ask BRS to make its stand clear on irrigation facility for Rayalaseema

According to Jawaharnagar police, Brijesh Kumar and his younger cousin Prince Kumar stole Rs 17,500 from Brijesh's father Sanjay Kumar's cupboard and fled the house on Monday morning after being reprimanded by his father. While Brijesh attends Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Prince Kumar studies at Pragathi High School. (Representational image)

Class X students go missing after stealing money from their home

The CM began his speech to the lusty cheers from the youth and announced that the monthly pension for social security was enhanced to Rs 2,750 to benefit the aged persons, widows, those who were involved in various occupations and those suffering from chronic health problems. (Photo: Twitter)

Jagan asks poor not to trust 'capitalist' TD, JS

The loan will be extended from the Tobacco Growers’ Welfare Fund and will benefit 28,112 grower members. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Centre extends interest-free loan to AP tobacco growers



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to surrender before China: BJP

BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP national executive meeting on Jan 16-17; extension for Nadda as party prez likely

BJP national president J P Nadda. (Photo: PTI)

BJP raises its target of win in 'difficult' Lok Sabha seats to 160 from 144

While the BJP meeting in Bihar is expected to focus on 90 seats, the remainder 70 seats will be on the agenda at the Hyderabad exercise. (Representational Image: ANI)

Siddaramaiah slams Shah as 'political trader' who takes in corrupt people into BJP

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah: BJP will go it alone in Karnataka Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others during BJP's Booth Sammelan, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->