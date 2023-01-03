BRS has emptied state coffers, alleges BJP's Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS led state government of faking budget figures, Telangana BJP vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar on Monday challenged state finance minister Harish Rao for a debate on state finances.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader said the government was planning a Rs 2,45,257 crore budget for 2023-24, and has plans to inflate the budget numbers adding loans of around Rs 54,000 crore even as it does not release any of the promised amounts for any programme or scheme.

He said the government was inflating the numbers without any connection to the reality of empty coffers of a the bankrupt state, and is fully reliant on earnings from sale of liquor, and loans from financial institutions.

He said the BRS government was unable pay salaries, and that “the KCR government has also diverted funds sent by the Centre to gram panchayats keeping sarpanches in the dark resulting in many sarpanches resigning from their posts in the past few days.”

The BJP leader also flayed the Chief Minister for disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the state saying even as the state did not organize a single official event for the President, Chandrashekar Rao also skipped the ‘at home’ by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan in the President’s honour. “KCR has insulted the President, the Constitution,” he said.