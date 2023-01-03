  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 03 Jan 2023 BRS has emptied stat ...
Nation, Politics

BRS has emptied state coffers, alleges BJP's Prabhakar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 3, 2023, 11:27 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2023, 11:27 am IST
Telangana BJP vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar (File image)
 Telangana BJP vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar (File image)

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS led state government of faking budget figures, Telangana BJP vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar on Monday challenged state finance minister Harish Rao for a debate on state finances.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader said the government was planning a Rs 2,45,257 crore budget for 2023-24, and has plans to inflate the budget numbers adding loans of around Rs 54,000 crore even as it does not release any of the promised amounts for any programme or scheme.

He said the government was inflating the numbers without any connection to the reality of empty coffers of a the bankrupt state, and is fully reliant on earnings from sale of liquor, and loans from financial institutions.

He said the BRS government was unable pay salaries, and that “the KCR government has also diverted funds sent by the Centre to gram panchayats keeping sarpanches in the dark resulting in many sarpanches resigning from their posts in the past few days.”

The BJP leader also flayed the Chief Minister for disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the state saying even as the state did not organize a single official event for the President, Chandrashekar Rao also skipped the ‘at home’ by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan in the President’s honour. “KCR has insulted the President, the Constitution,” he said.

...
Tags: nvss prabhakar, bjp leader nvss prabhakar, telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

I called Venugopal and told him about this. I have also filed a complaint with the cyber police. I do not know the intention of the caller. But as I found something is not correct, I have filed a complaint with the police, Khader (in picture) said. — DC Image

Mangalore MLA lodges complaint against ‘nuisance’ caller

The police said that since the area was at the border of the two states, devotees from Andhra Pradesh travelled in their boats on the Penna River, and this led to friction among those operating boats to transport devotees. (Representational image))

AP, TS boat operators fight over transporting devotees in Somasila

Supreme Court (PTI)

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: SC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes 2nd leg from Delhi, to enter UP by afternoon



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CM KCR’s data shows Telugus can positively impact BRS in five states

Dr. Thota Chandrasekhar joins the BRS in the presence of K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. (Twitter/@BRSparty)

BJP raises its target of win in 'difficult' Lok Sabha seats to 160 from 144

While the BJP meeting in Bihar is expected to focus on 90 seats, the remainder 70 seats will be on the agenda at the Hyderabad exercise. (Representational Image: ANI)

Siddaramaiah slams Shah as 'political trader' who takes in corrupt people into BJP

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah: BJP will go it alone in Karnataka Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others during BJP's Booth Sammelan, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

KCR's 'Mission 100' begins; 60 LS seats identified

CM KCR was scheduled to leave for the national capital shortly after Christmas to focus on national politics and the BRS expansion plans in other states. However, his Delhi trip was postponed due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Telangana for a southern sojourn from December 26 to 30. The CM has decided to see off the President at Rashtrapati Nilayam. ( File Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->