Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes 2nd leg from Delhi, to enter UP by afternoon

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 3, 2023, 11:30 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2023, 12:20 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday resumed its second leg of the journey from the national capital after a nine-day year-end break.

Led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, the yatra started from the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate on Tuesday morning. It will enter Uttar Pradesh by the afternoon, after passing through the busy Outer Ring Road.

As the Yatra moved forward in Delhi, a huge police force was deployed to ensure there is no untoward incident. However, traffic in several parts of the city on the Ring Road was thrown out of gear.

The Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh for two days and will enter Haryana's Panipat by Thursday evening.

Starting from Kanyakumari on September 7, the Yatra has so far travelled over 3,000 kms.

It will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar with the hoisting of the national flag by Gandhi.

Location: India, Delhi


