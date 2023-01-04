  
Nation, Politics

BJP: KCR can bankrupt the Indian economy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jan 4, 2023, 12:21 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2023, 8:57 am IST
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (DC file image)
 Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (DC file image)

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday that Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao’s only vision for the country is to turn India into a nation of drunkards and make the fifth-largest economy in the world bankrupt.

“KCR, before pitching himself as a national leader, must first explain how he tanked Telangana’s economy despite the state earning some Rs 40,000 crore a year just through liquor revenues. All the welfare schemes of the state government, be it Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi or Shaadi Mubaarak and others, do not amount to more than Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 crore,” he said

He needs to explain where the rest of the Rs 10,000 crore from liquor sales is going, Telangana BJP president added.

“Then there is the question of funds from the Centre which increased state’s share of funding from 30 per cent to 40 per cent, and also the share from GST. Where is all the money going? And then there are the huge loans the state took. A man who cannot pay salaries to government staff, bankrupted the state, now says he will change the nation,” Sanjay said.

“The Telangana Chief Minister is a thief, a robber who looted Central funds sent to gram panchayats. All over the country, people are talking about how he robbed the gram panchayats,” the Telangana BJP president said.

“KCR’s goal and vision,” Sanjay said, “is to bankrupt the country, ensure liquor that is sold by his family flows everywhere, and grab land.”

On the other hand, the BJP’s goal is to make India self-reliant on all fronts, make India the global leader, the ‘vishwaguru’, make our economy a $5 trillion one, and a developed nation,” Sanjay said.

He also said Chandrashekar Rao “must go to Andhra Pradesh and declare from there his stand on the Polavaram irrigation project, whether he is in favour of its height being raised by the AP government, or not. His face betrays fear that he is losing here in Telangana. He says MLAs from AP are in touch with him. So has he become the one to break the government there?”

On the issue of Chandrashekar Rao’s promise of nationalisation, Sanjay said the Chief Minister must first explain why he is selling away properties belonging to TSRTC, and government land, destroyed Singareni Collieries, pushed the Discoms into deep debt, and why he failed to revive the Azam Zahi Mills.

Yesterday the Chief Minister did not once mention the word Telangana. “This alone should help people understand how KCR is like a sly fox who will say what suits him in the pursuit of votes. This is from a man who heaped abuse upon abuse on Andhraites before 2014, and even after that. Right now, people from Andhra are not in a position to conduct their businesses here as they have to pay commissions to the KCR family,” Sanjay said.

Sanjay also said everything the Chief Minister said, be it on irrigation, economy, promises of Dalit Bandhu or free power for the entire country, must first be kept in Telangana. “He failed on every one of these fronts here. What happened to irrigation from Kaleshwaram, why did he agree for a share of just 299 TMC from Krishna river when Telangana was eligible for 754 TMC. Where is all the state income going, how many got Dalit Bandhu? No one believes him anymore,” he said.

“He talks about China Bazars with no clue about them. Just because someone names a shop such, it does not mean goods sold there are from China. Does this mean Mysore Pak is made in Mysore only, or Irani Chai comes from Iran? If he is so concerned, why not set up Telangana Bazars in the state?” Sanjay said.

