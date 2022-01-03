Revanth Reddy gaining upper hand in party affairs

The onus on Revanth Reddy was clear-to take on both the TRS and BJP by effectively cornering them. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy is gradually gaining the upper hand in party affairs although initially some senior leaders had opposed his leadership. Either through consultations or with the help of party high command, he has managed to move ahead to implement party programmes.

In a significant development, some of those who were against him occupying the top post are now extending their support to Revanth Reddy who secured the key post despite being a newcomer in the Congress.

In the running for the post were veteran Congress leaders like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, T. Jeevan Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, among others. Revanth Reddy pipped them to the post when the party high command zeroed in on him.

Factors going his way were social equations and the requirements of the party. The onus on Revanth Reddy was clear-to take on both the TRS and BJP by effectively cornering them.

As part of his leadership agenda, Revanth Reddy appointed a political affairs committee (PAC) comprising senior leaders headed by former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir. It was a welcome change as normally the TPCC president is the automatic convener of PAC, but Reddy preferred Shabbir Ali in the post as he could strengthen the bond between the party cadre and senior leaders.

Presently, Bhatti, Jeevan Reddy, MPs N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Venkat Reddy and other leaders are coordinating with the TPCC chief over party programmes. Working president and in-charge for organisations B. Mahesh Kumar Goud is playing a part in the smooth functioning of party affairs.

Following the complaints from some Mahila Congress leaders, the TPCC chief entrusted MLA Seethakka the responsibility to resolve the problems.

By giving the party ticket to NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat in the recent Huzurabad by-election, Revanth Reddy boosted the morale of the party's student wing and Youth Congress leaders. Currently, Reddy has embarked on a digital membership drive especially involving leaders at the booth level. It is believed that this drive will reveal the sincerity of leaders towards bolstering the party prospects.

On the other hand, ‘Jagga’ Reddy is the lone voice against Revanth Reddy finalising party programmes. Reportedly, the TPCC disciplinary committee and other senior leaders are trying to work out a patch-up between the two.