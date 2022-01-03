Nation Politics 03 Jan 2022 Revanth Reddy gainin ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth Reddy gaining upper hand in party affairs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 3, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2022, 7:08 am IST
Some of those who were against him occupying the top post are now extending their support to Revanth Reddy
The onus on Revanth Reddy was clear-to take on both the TRS and BJP by effectively cornering them. — DC Image
 The onus on Revanth Reddy was clear-to take on both the TRS and BJP by effectively cornering them. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy is gradually gaining the upper hand in party affairs although initially some senior leaders had opposed his leadership. Either through consultations or with the help of party high command, he has managed to move ahead to implement party programmes.

In a significant development, some of those who were against him occupying the top post are now extending their support to Revanth Reddy who secured the key post despite being a newcomer in the Congress.

 

In the running for the post were veteran Congress leaders like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, T. Jeevan Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, among others. Revanth Reddy pipped them to the post when the party high command zeroed in on him.

Factors going his way were social equations and the requirements of the party. The onus on Revanth Reddy was clear-to take on both the TRS and BJP by effectively cornering them.

As part of his leadership agenda, Revanth Reddy appointed a political affairs committee (PAC) comprising senior leaders headed by former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir. It was a welcome change as normally the TPCC president is the automatic convener of PAC, but Reddy preferred Shabbir Ali in the post as he could strengthen the bond between the party cadre and senior leaders.

 

Presently, Bhatti, Jeevan Reddy, MPs N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Venkat Reddy and other leaders are coordinating with the TPCC chief over party programmes. Working president and in-charge for organisations B. Mahesh Kumar Goud is playing a part in the smooth functioning of party affairs.

Following the complaints from some Mahila Congress leaders, the TPCC chief entrusted MLA Seethakka the responsibility to resolve the problems.

By giving the party ticket to NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat in the recent Huzurabad by-election, Revanth Reddy boosted the morale of the party's student wing and Youth Congress leaders. Currently, Reddy has embarked on a digital membership drive especially involving leaders at the booth level. It is believed that this drive will reveal the sincerity of leaders towards bolstering the party prospects.

 

On the other hand, ‘Jagga’ Reddy is the lone voice against Revanth Reddy finalising party programmes. Reportedly, the TPCC disciplinary committee and other senior leaders are trying to work out a patch-up between the two. 

...
Tags: revanth reddy, jagga reddy, mallu bhatti vikramarka, t jeevan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker checks a box containing the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 Coronavirus to be given to youths between the age of 15 to 18, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on January 2, 2022. Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

Over 6.35 lakh teens register on CoWIN for Covid vaccination

A man assists a child to use hand sanitizer as a precaution against coronavirus before entering at an Industrial exhibition in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports 33,750 fresh Covid cases, Omicron tally rises to 1,700

Doctors protest outside JJ hospital over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling and other issues, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Delay in PG admission to deprive country of 80k medicos

The Hyderabad city police’ annual report showed that out of the 328 rape cases reported in the commissionerate. (Photo: DC/File)

Crimes against women on rise in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Samantha’s ‘not so’ special song

Samantha from the film 'Pushpa'.
 

Watch: 'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss India) speaks to reporters after winning the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. (AFP)
 

Keep advising my daughters to not stress over being compared, says A.R. Rahman

A R Rahman with his daughters, Raheema Rahman and Khatija Rahman. (Photo: Instagram)
 

A lesson for Ayushmann on gender-fluidity

Ayushmann Khurana on the cover of a magazine (Photo credit: Instagram)
 

Mandi biryani replacing the popular Hyderabadi biryani?

Food lovers from the Old City are going crazy as they have to travel all the way to the new city for enjoying the Arabian dish. (Representational Image. DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi plays 'jail-jail' with criminals in UP, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi checks an open gym equipment on display as he lays the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh state, Sunday, Jan.2, 2022. (AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Opposition MPs walk out of RS, LS to protest suspension of 12 MPs

The 12 MPs suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session include Congress' Chhaya Verma, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC's Dola Sen. (Photo: AFP/file)

Modi takes a swipe at Samajwadi party for UP cash haul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Kanpur, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Violence rocks civic elections in Kolkata

Security personal patrol after bomb exploded in front of a polling booth during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI)

Inaugurating incomplete projects won't help BJP expand voter base: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->