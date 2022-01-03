Congress leader sees secret pact between TRS, BJP

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Mittakanti R.G. Vinod Reddy said that ‘secret pact’ between the TRS and the BJP came to fore as Union minister G. Kishan Reddy shared a dais with municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao criticised had Kishan Reddy with objectionable words recently, he recalled. Surprisingly, Kishan Reddy did not react over his remarks and shared dais with Rama Rao, he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Vinod Reddy said both the BJP and the TRS leaders are misleading the people on development. Both the parties were pretending to be political opponents, but they worked together, he alleged.

“The Congress is the only party to halt the misrule of the TRS government,” he said and urged people to understand the true colours of the BJP and the TRS. “No leader will share dais with either Chandrashekar Rao or Rama Rao for their objectionable remarks against their political opponents,” he opined.