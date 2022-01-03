Nation Politics 03 Jan 2022 Congress leader sees ...
Nation, Politics

Congress leader sees secret pact between TRS, BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 3, 2022, 12:04 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2022, 7:16 am IST
Vinod Reddy said both the BJP and the TRS were pretending to be political opponents, but they worked together
TPCC general secretary Mittakanti R.G. Vinod Reddy (Image credit: Youtube)
 TPCC general secretary Mittakanti R.G. Vinod Reddy (Image credit: Youtube)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Mittakanti R.G. Vinod Reddy said that ‘secret pact’ between the TRS and the BJP came to fore as Union minister G. Kishan Reddy shared a dais with municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao criticised had Kishan Reddy with objectionable words recently, he recalled. Surprisingly, Kishan Reddy did not react over his remarks and shared dais with Rama Rao, he said.

 

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Vinod Reddy said both the BJP and the TRS leaders are misleading the people on development. Both the parties were pretending to be political opponents, but they worked together, he alleged.

“The Congress is the only party to halt the misrule of the TRS government,” he said and urged people to understand the true colours of the BJP and the TRS. “No leader will share dais with either Chandrashekar Rao or Rama Rao for their objectionable remarks against their political opponents,” he opined.

 

...
Tags: kishan shared dais with ktr, trs bjp secret pact, congress leader mittakanti vinod reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker checks a box containing the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 Coronavirus to be given to youths between the age of 15 to 18, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on January 2, 2022. Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

Over 6.35 lakh teens register on CoWIN for Covid vaccination

A man assists a child to use hand sanitizer as a precaution against coronavirus before entering at an Industrial exhibition in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports 33,750 fresh Covid cases, Omicron tally rises to 1,700

Doctors protest outside JJ hospital over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling and other issues, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Delay in PG admission to deprive country of 80k medicos

The Hyderabad city police’ annual report showed that out of the 328 rape cases reported in the commissionerate. (Photo: DC/File)

Crimes against women on rise in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Samantha’s ‘not so’ special song

Samantha from the film 'Pushpa'.
 

Watch: 'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss India) speaks to reporters after winning the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. (AFP)
 

Keep advising my daughters to not stress over being compared, says A.R. Rahman

A R Rahman with his daughters, Raheema Rahman and Khatija Rahman. (Photo: Instagram)
 

A lesson for Ayushmann on gender-fluidity

Ayushmann Khurana on the cover of a magazine (Photo credit: Instagram)
 

Mandi biryani replacing the popular Hyderabadi biryani?

Food lovers from the Old City are going crazy as they have to travel all the way to the new city for enjoying the Arabian dish. (Representational Image. DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi plays 'jail-jail' with criminals in UP, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi checks an open gym equipment on display as he lays the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh state, Sunday, Jan.2, 2022. (AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Opposition MPs walk out of RS, LS to protest suspension of 12 MPs

The 12 MPs suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session include Congress' Chhaya Verma, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC's Dola Sen. (Photo: AFP/file)

Modi takes a swipe at Samajwadi party for UP cash haul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Kanpur, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Violence rocks civic elections in Kolkata

Security personal patrol after bomb exploded in front of a polling booth during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI)

Inaugurating incomplete projects won't help BJP expand voter base: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->