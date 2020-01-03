BJP accuses TRS of dropping 2-child norm to help MIM

Hyderabad: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the failures of the TRS government, including not extending a loan waiver to farmers, not paying unemployment allowance to unemployed youths and the disparities in Rythu Bandhu would be key points in the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party during municipal elections campaign, said BJP state chief Dr K. Laxman.

Dr Laxman, while answering questions from scribes in a ‘Meet The Press’ organised by the Telangana Journalist Union on Thursday, he said that 2019 was the best year for BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained the mandate and took charge as PM for a second time.

In Telangana, the party had increased its cadre and vote base, which resulted in the party winning four seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Dr Laxman said. He said that the BJP was the main opponent, and alternative, to the ruling TRS. “We have been exposing the failures of the state government for the past eight months,” he said.

Dr Laxman alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to mint money in projects linking Godavari and Krishna rivers, but both of them have stepped back after it was taken to the notice of the Union government.

He said that sensing the possibilities of Central government’s intervention in the TSRTC employees’ strike, Mr Rao stepped back and was forced to implement the promises made because of the BJP.

He said that the Congress, the TRS and the AIMIM were pieces of the same cloth, which is why TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had said that their main opponent was the Congress party. He said that the elected MLAs of the Congress joined the TRS but not one elected BJP leader has joined the TRS.

Stating that there was no difference between Gandhi Bhavan and TRS Bhavan, he made fun of both Congress and TRS, saying that while the Gandhi Bhavan has a to-let board, the TRS Bhavan has a welcome board. Dr Laxman said that the TRS, Congress and MIM were creating fear amongst the Muslim community members for their political mileage.

He said that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, and his son Mr Rama Rao, were worried only about their political future and spending sleepless nights after the BJP won four Lok Sabha seats.

He said that the upcoming municipal elections were not a referendum on the BJP rule at the Centre, though their party would try get maximum seats. He alleged that the TRS government lifted the two-child clause in municipal elections at the behest of the MIM.

Answering a questions, he said, the issue of change of guard in the BJP state unit, including the president’s post, would be addressed after the municipal elections. He informed that former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu, besides several Congress leaders, would be joining the BJP on Jan. 7 in the presence of BJP working president J.P. Nadda.