Amit Shah: Who called ex-JK CMs 'anti-national'? Not me
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah: Who called ex-JK CMs 'anti-national'? Not me

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti detained only because they made provocative statements, says home minister
Home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
 Home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

New Delhi: No one in the government has ever called the three detained former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir "anti-national", Home Minister Amit Shah has said, adding that a decision on their release will be taken by the administration of the union territory.

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had to be detained for "some time" after they made provocative statements, the home minister said on Thursday night while addressing an event organised by ABP News.

 

“Please see the statements made by them, like the entire country will be on fire if Article 370 was touched...In the backdrop of these statements, a professional decision was taken to keep them under detention for sometime,” Shah said at the news summit.

Many political leaders in Jammu & Kashmir, including the three former chief ministers, were detained on August 5, the day the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

While Farooq Abdullah has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act and confined to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, which has been declared a sub-jail, his son Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP chief Mufti was lodged at Chesmashahi hut initially but later shifted to government accommodation.

To a question pointing out that the Abdullahs' National Conference and Mufti's PDP were alliance partners of the BJP at different points of time and their leaders were now being labelled "anti-national", the home minister made it clear that neither he nor anyone from the government had ever called them so.

“As far as the decision to release them is concerned, it will be taken by the local administration and not me," he said, adding that the administration will release them whenever it deems suitable.

Shah said the situation in the Kashmir Valley was under control and day-to-day life was going on smoothly.

"Not a single inch in Kashmir is under curfew today," he added.

...
Tags: abrogation of article 370, kashmir valley, anti-national, omar abdullah, farooq abdullah, mehbooba mufti


