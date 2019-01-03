Telangana High Court begins with 1.87 lakh pending cases

Chief Justice T.B.N. Radhakrishnan addressing judges, advocates and judicial staff before commencing the proceedings of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Commencing work of the newly-formed High Court, Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan of the Telangana High Court said on Wednesday, “We start with an opening balance of around 1.87 lakh cases pending with this High Court.”

The Chief Justice was addressing his team of 12 judges, registrars, advocates and judicial staff before starting court proceedings on Wednesday.

In the Full Court, Justice Radhakrishnan said, “It is absolutely necessary to maintain the requisite momentum, discipline and equilibrium to ensure that with the available judge strength, we proceed to make serious efforts to ensure qualitative and timely justice.”

He said that the quantitative and qualitative turnover of result-oriented adjudication can be best achieved by the Bar and Bench working as not merely two sides of a coin “but as two wheels which will carry forward the majestic and strong caravan of justice with requisite speed, but with due care and caution”.

He said that he was privileged to be the first Chief Justice of the newly-formed High Court and called for support from everyone, stating, “Let us work hand-in-hand, in strict conformity with the decorum of the institution and serve people from this highest seat of justice delivery in the state of Telangana.”

TS Advocate General B.S Prasad said that people were looking forward with hope after the formation of a separate High Court.

Chairman of the Telangana Bar Council A. Narasimha Reddy said the Council worked for the betterment of welfare of the advocates in the state.