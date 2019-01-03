search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana High Court begins with 1.87 lakh pending cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jan 3, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 1:01 am IST
The Chief Justice was addressing his team of 12 judges, registrars, advocates and judicial staff before starting court proceedings on Wednesday.
Chief Justice T.B.N. Radhakrishnan addressing judges, advocates and judicial staff before commencing the proceedings of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday.
 Chief Justice T.B.N. Radhakrishnan addressing judges, advocates and judicial staff before commencing the proceedings of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Commencing work of the newly-formed High Court, Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan of the Telangana High Court said on Wednesday, “We start with an opening balance of around 1.87 lakh cases pending with this High Court.”

The Chief Justice was addressing his team of 12 judges, registrars, advocates and judicial staff before starting court proceedings on Wednesday.

 

In the Full Court, Justice Radhakrishnan said, “It is absolutely necessary to maintain the requisite momentum, discipline and equilibrium to ensure that with the available judge strength, we proceed to make serious efforts to ensure qualitative and timely justice.”

He said that the quantitative and qualitative turnover of result-oriented adjudication can be best achieved by the Bar and Bench working as not merely two sides of a coin “but as two wheels which will carry forward the majestic and strong caravan of justice with requisite speed, but with due care and caution”.

He said that he was privileged to be the first Chief Justice of the newly-formed High Court and called for support from everyone, stating, “Let us work hand-in-hand, in strict conformity with the decorum of the institution and serve people from this highest seat of justice delivery in the state of  Telangana.”

TS Advocate General B.S Prasad said that people were looking forward with hope after the formation of a separate High Court.

Chairman of the Telangana Bar Council A. Narasimha Reddy said the Council worked for the betterment of welfare of the advocates in the state.

...
Tags: telangana high court, thottathil b. radhakrishnan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scarlett Johansson says fighting deepfake porn is fruitless, lost cause

Johansson is one of the highest profile personalities to be a victim of this.(For representational purposes)
 

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

The leak also goes out to state that the new handset will sport a 2K display and have a completely edge-to-edge display with no notch and a hole for the front camera.
 

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

Google says the sensor can allow users to press an invisible button between the thumb and index fingers or a virtual dial that turns by rubbing a thumb against the index finger.
 

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

Cheers erupted at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, home to Mission Control, as mission operations manager Alice Bowman declared: "We have a healthy spacecraft."
 

Well played, Bonnie! Rishabh Pant turns ‘babysitter’ for Tim Paine’s kids

Tim Paine's wife Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: Instagram / Bon Paine)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals brand new design

The Samung Galaxy S10 with a punch-hole display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengal Cong divided over whether to go alone or with CPI(M) in 2019 LS polls

Both the state Congress and CPI(M) leadership are hopeful that a ‘possible solution’ will come up when CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury meets Gandhi this month. (Photo: File)

‘I bowed down to satisfy PM Modi's ego for sake of my state’: Andhra CM

This was the 10th and last of the White Papers the Government of Andhra Pradesh has released under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

Rajasthan sets up panel to review decisions taken by previous BJP govt

Headed by Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Energy Minister BD Kalla and Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena will be the members of the committee. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Sonia, Rahul never obstructed any defence deals’: AK Antony

‘I would like to say categorically that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in deals and procurement. AgustaWestland was selected after the evaluation was done by a team of officials,’ said former Defence Minister AK Antony. (Photo: PTI)

Siddaramaiah hits out at Modi on loan waiver scheme, calls him 'anti-farmer'

‘I had twice led delegations (to PM Modi) as a chief minister, he did not agree to waive a single rupee.’ said Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham