TD out, Chandrababu Naidu’s abuses are blessings, says KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2019, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 12:52 am IST
Noted film actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday met TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. During his 20-minute meet Prakash Raj is said to have told Mr Rama Rao about his plan to contest in the ensuing Parliament elections from Karnataka. (Photo: Twitter)
Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the Telugu Desam was finished in Telangana state and the Congress was not in a position to revive itself in the near future.

Addressing a meeting of workers from the Sanathnagar constituency at Jalavihar, he said party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had always created records with his novel ideas and had done the same by winning the elections a second time.

 

He appealed to the people to elect TRS candidates in 16 parliamentary constituencies in the ensuing elections as it would help the state get benefits from the Centre and ensure more funds for Hyderabad.

Mr Rama Rao said Odisha and Jharkhand were replicating the Rythu Bandhu scheme and even the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was planning to implement the scheme with small alterations.

He said the TD has lost its base in the state and the BJP, too, faced a debacle in the Assembly elections, getting just one seat. He said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was abusing the TRS leadership every day. “We will take his abuses as blessings,” he said.

He admitted that a dip in victory margin of certain TRS candidates, including Mr T. Srinivasa Yadav, was a cause for worry. There was a lesson to be learnt in victory too and one should never let a win go to the head, he said.

Stating that the TRS had got 14 per cent more votes in the recent election, he asked MLAs and party workers to participate in voters’ enrolment.

Tags: k.t. rama rao, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




