AP Bhavan to split after Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad: The bifurcation of the High Court between the two Telugu states was finally completed at the tail end of last year, but the bifurcation of AP Bhavan in Delhi, and 9th and 10th Schedule institutions is still unresolved after five years.

The bifurcation of these institutions and AP Bhavan may now take place only after Lok Sabha elections scheduled around April-May 2019. It will depend on which party will come to power at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana state, the TRS has retained power and K. Chandrasekhar Rao has become Chief Minister for a second term.

The TRS in TS and the Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh have been locked in disputes over the bifurcation of these institutions and sharing of assets. The Central government appointed a committee to resolve the issue. But the AP government alleged that the Central government headed by the BJP is favouring TS.

Chief Secretaries of both state governments have had a number of discussions but failed to resolve the issues. The Governor of both the states, Mr E.S.L. Narasimhan, also intervened to resolve the issue, but failed.

If the same party is returned to power in AP and at the Centre after the elections, the stalemate will persist. Only if there are new government formations will there be some chance of a breakthrough.

There are 91 institutions that come under the 9th Schedule and 142 institutions under the 10th Schedule. Since these institutions have not been bifurcated, about `8,000 crore is parked in commercial banks for the past five years.

The Sheela Bhide Committee appointed by the Centre for the bifurcation of the assets of the 9th Schedule institutions has recommended about 65 institutions to be split. But AP has objected to the division of the employees.

Finally, both TS and AP resolved the split of about 75 institutions which have no assets. According to a rough estimation, the total value of 9th Schedule institutions is Rs 1,40,898 crore and the total value of 10th Schedule institutions is Rs 38,710 crore.