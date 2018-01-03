search on deccanchronicle.com
Tamil Nadu needs political revolution, says superstar Rajinikanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ETB SIVAPRIYAN
Published Jan 3, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 2:29 am IST
He believes that is the only way to bring about a change in a system he calls ‘incorrect’.
Actor Rajinikanth at the informal interaction with the media in the city on Tuesday (Photo: DC)
 Actor Rajinikanth at the informal interaction with the media in the city on Tuesday (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Rajinikanth on Tuesday called for a “political revolution” in Tamil Nadu. He believes that is the only way to bring about a change in a system he calls ‘incorrect’. He also went on to define what he meant by “spiritual politics”, a term that has been subjected to various interpretations.

In an informal interaction with media representatives at a star hotel here two days after he announced his much-awaited political entry, Rajinikanth was quite cool in “revealing” that he had worked as proof reader in Samyuktha Karnataka, a Kannada newspaper, before he began his career as a bus conductor with the KSRTC. “After I flunked in my 10th standard, my friend who was working in the newspaper helped me get a job there. I had worked as a proof reader”, Rajinikanth said.

 

“I am a media shy person and my interaction with the media has been very minimal. I have never organised press conferences though I had entertained a few journalists for one-on-one interviews and interactions. I still don’t know how to handle the media and (that is why) I don’t come (on media) quite often”, he told the gathering.

Acknowledging that he can no longer be “media shy” since he has now taken the political plunge, Rajinikanth promised to field questions from journalists on various issues after acquainting himself with the new responsibility. He said he would hold a detailed briefing once the party name, flag and other details were ready.

As he proceeded for the interaction, the media ambushed him at his Poes Garden residence seeking a clarification on what he meant by “spiritual politics” and he said, “Spiritual politics is something that is based on truth, honesty, integrity and one that is secular and goes beyond caste. Honest politics is spiritual politics”, the actor said, seeking to put an end to the controversy on what he meant by spiritual politics.

Rajinikanth had on Sunday said he would practice spiritual politics, which was interpreted by many as his clearest indication of going with the BJP.
At the media interaction, the superstar said he did not have a prepared speech since the meeting was just to meet journalists and thank them for taking the “right message to the people.” Though he spoke just for a couple of minutes, the actor was careful in sending out the message that he was quite serious in his political venture.

“Tamil Nadu which is a historic place has been in the forefront of several struggles in the past that includes India's freedom struggle. Once again, we are facing a situation where there is the need for a political revolution. We all have the responsibility to make it happen and I just hope that the change will usher in this generation itself”, the actor said.

He said his first interview after K Balachander introduced him in films was in 1976 to 'Bommai' magazine and “I did not interact much with the media even in 1996” when he openly called for throwing out the then J Jayalalithaa government from power.

