Launch movement against BJP’s divisive politics: Sitaram Yechury

Mangaluru: With assembly elections round the corner, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has asked Karnataka to take the lead in launching a people's movement against the ‘divisive politics’ of the BJP. Yechury was in Moodabidri to participate in the 22nd state convention of CPI(M) being held at Swaraj Maidan.

“A people's movement is necessary for creating a better country and better Karnataka. The CPI(M) will back such movement,” Yechury said giving enough hints that the CPI(M) too is gearing up for the forthcoming assembly election in Karnataka. He accused the BJP of using every incident in the country for communal polarisation and said he has been witnessing the worst vote bank politics by the union government.

