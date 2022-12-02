Will expose illegal investments made by KCR, vows Bandi

HYDERABAD: With several TRS leaders under investigation, including MLC K.Kavitha and ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Malla Reddy, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar vowed on Thursday to "expose all illegal investments made by Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, if the BJP is voted to power in the next Assembly elections”.

On the fourth day of the fifth leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay addressed a series of gatherings in Nirmal district, alleging that the KCR’s family had invested crores of rupees of ill-gotten money in liquor, drugs, and gambling. "KCR's daughter was caught in the liquor scam. Should she be imprisoned or not? KCR’s family had a role not only in the Delhi liquor scam, but also in the Bengaluru drugs case. But he managed to get the case closed. We demand that the case be reopened and that all those who are directly or indirectly involved in it be punished," Sanjay demanded. "The KCR family was trying to get away from it by stoking the Telangana sentiment while engaging in scams," he explained.

Sanjay said common people in the country only began to receive justice and care after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. "The Modi government built toilets for rural women, provided cooking gas connections under the Ujjwal Yojana, and provided free rice to the poor." The Modi government also sanctioned 2,40,000 houses in Telangana under the PM Awas Yojana scheme," he added.

The TRS government, on the other hand, failed to fulfil any of its promises, and instead pushed the state into a deep debt trap, he claimed. "The Praja Sangrama Yatra aims to bring an end to the autocratic, family-oriented government that has failed the people of Telangana. And now, KCR is scared of the BJP," he said.