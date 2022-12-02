  
Nation, Politics

KCR may break silence about raids on TRS leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 2, 2022, 10:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2022, 10:38 pm IST
The Chief Minister will speak on these raids during the public meeting, his first since the Munugode public meeting on October 30, in which he presented the four MLAs who were the target of the alleged Poachgate.(File photo:DC)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is expected to break his silence on the recent raids by central agencies on TRS leaders while addressing a public meeting in Mahabubnagar on Sunday, according to party sources.

Rao did not react to the recent I-T and ED raids on the properties of ministers Ch. Malla Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, party Rajya Sabha member V. Ravichandra and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's name figuring in ED remand report in the Delhi liquor scam.

Ministers and TRS leaders, however, have charged the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing central investigation agencies to target the TRS after the Chief Minister 'exposed' the BJP's attempts to topple the TRS government by purchasing its MLAs recently.

Party sources said that he will speak on these raids during the public meeting, his first since the Munugode public meeting on October 30, in which he presented the four MLAs who were the target of the alleged Poachgate.

Party leaders in Mahbubnagar district led by minister V. Srinivas Goud are attempting to mobilise two lakh people for the meeting. The Chief Minister will launch development programmes worth nearly  Rs 400 crore in Mahabubnagar during his visit and inaugurate the integrated collectorate complex built at a cost of Rs 52 crore.

Rao will inaugurate a bird enclosure in KCR urban eco park set up at a cost of Rs 2.7 crore and lay the foundation for a government super specialty hospital being built at a cost of Rs 300 crore and inaugurate Shilparamam built at a cost of Rs 13 crore.

The Chief Minister will visit Jagtial on December 7 and address a public meeting after launching various development programmes.

