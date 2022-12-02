I-T officials seek ED nod for further probe into Malla Reddy irregularities

HYDERABAD: In a new twist, income-tax department officials, who registered cases against minister Ch. Malla Reddy and his family members for alleged irregularities, have allegedly written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to probe the case further.

I-T officials had conducted a search operation on the residence of Malla Reddy and his family members a few days ago. They reportedly seized some cash and gold from the possession during the search.

They served notices to 15 persons asking them to appear before them for questioning with regard to the case.

It is reported that ED officials are likely to take up the case based on the I-T department’s investigation reports.