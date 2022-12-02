  
Nation, Politics

84000 BC representatives to attend YSRC's Jayaho BC Maha Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 2, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ch Venugopala Krishna and others said they would chalk out future plans for development of BCs. (Photo: Facebook@@BotchaBSN)
 Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ch Venugopala Krishna and others said they would chalk out future plans for development of BCs. (Photo: Facebook@@BotchaBSN)

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress has sped up arrangements for the ‘Jayaho BC Maha Sabha’ public meeting at the IGMC Stadium here on December 7, under which BC ministers invited 84,000 people’s representatives from these communities for the meeting.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ch Venugopala Krishna and others said they would chalk out future plans for development of BCs and review BCs’ development and welfare activities implemented by the Jagan-led government.

The ministers and senior party leaders reviewed the arrangements for the YSRC meeting at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. They released the BC Maha Sabha poster with the slogan, ‘Jayaho BC Maha Sabha -- Backward castes are the backbone to the government, AP and YSRC’.

Satyanarayana said 84,000 BC people’s representatives -- from ward members in Gram Panchayats to those holding high-level positions -- will attend this Maha Sabha. “The Maha Sabha will begin at 10am. At 12 o'clock, Chief Minister Jagan will address it and explain what his government has done to the BCs so far and what would be done in the future.”

After this Jayaho BC meeting, zonal meetings will be held, followed by district-level and constituency-level BC meetings. YSRC would complete all these meetings within the Jyotirao Phule Jayanthi programme, the minister said.

He said, “Our party and government are moving forward on the basis of the concept that "BC is the backbone". In Rajya Sabha, 50 per cent members from the YSRC are BCs. YSRC gave BCs the highest positions politically and socially.”

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh said, “Chandrababu is going around saying Idemi Kharma. This boomeranged as the people have begun asking him, ‘What is his Kharma?’ He was forced to be on the roadd due to his Kharma as a result of cheating, illegalities and corruption.”

“Chandrababu has sunk the BCs in every way. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a lot of attention to the BCs and ensured them social justice under the YSRC government. Jagan Reddy introduced welfare schemes and strengthened the weaker sections in a way that no other state has ever done in the 75 years of Independence,” he asserted.

Ministers Chelluboyina Venugopalkrishna and Karumuri Nageswara Rao, MPs Mopidevi Venkatamana, Satyavathy and Margani Bharat, MLAs K Parthasarathy and Adeep Raj, MLCs Janga Krishnamurthy, Potula Sunitha, Murugudu Hanumantha Rao and Lella Appi Reddy, Mayor Bhagyalakshmi, CM programmes coordinator Thalashila Raghuram, coordinator for party Putta Pratap Reddy, vice-chairman of Navaratnalu implementation committee Narayanamurthy, BC corporation chairman, members and other party leaders participated in the meeting.

Tags: bc population, botsa satyanarayana, jogi ramesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


